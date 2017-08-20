GE's Immelt among finalists in Uber CEO search

August 21, 2017 by Tom Krisher

Two people briefed on Uber's search for a new CEO say former General Electric chief executive Jeffrey Immelt is among the finalists under consideration. But they say there's no clear consensus on Uber's board about a front-runner.

The people didn't want to be identified because the search is confidential. They say some board members want to fill the position quickly to bring stability to the ride-hailing company. Others want to keep looking. Both people said a Labor Day timeline for filling the job is possible but not entirely firm. Neither would identify candidates other than Immelt.

The 61-year-old Immelt stepped down as GE's CEO on July 31. His experience running a giant corporation and dealing with a corporate board is a big plus to some Uber board members who want experienced leadership.

