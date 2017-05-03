Gauge block guide supports dimensional measurement in industry

Credit: National Physical Laboratory The National Physical Laboratory (NPL) has published a new Good Practice Guide on the use of gauge blocks, designed to help UK industry prolong the life of its length standards.

Gauge blocks – precisely ground blocks of metal or ceramic – are the most common length standards in industry, used to ensure accurate dimensional measurements and quality control across a range of sectors. However, although they are relatively robust, obtaining the best accuracy from gauge blocks requires proper handling.

NPL's new Good Practice Guide outlines best practices for handling, inspecting, cleaning and storing gauge blocks, and is written for those new to using gauge blocks or more experienced users who would like to refresh their knowledge. Readers will also learn how to determine which gauge blocks to use, how to wring (or join) them and the basics of gauge block calibration.

NPL initiated work on its latest Good Practice Guide after receiving increasing numbers of gauges for calibration that had not been correctly maintained. The Guide will help users in industry better understand how to use and prolong the life of their gauge blocks, and consequently increase confidence in quality control processes.

NPL's Dimensional measurement experts provide a wide range of services, facilities and advice to support UK manufacturing and science. In addition to offering this support, the group undertakes state-of-the-art research to develop the measurement standards and services of the future.

More information: Download NPL's latest Good Practice Guide on the care and use of gauge blocks: www.npl.co.uk/content/ConPublication/7538

