August 31, 2017

Briton extradited from Germany for allegedly hacking two UK banks

Services at British banks Lloyds and Barclays were disrupted by cyber attacks in January
Services at British banks Lloyds and Barclays were disrupted by cyber attacks in January

A British man was due in court on Thursday after being extradited from Germany for allegedly launching cyber attacks against two of Britain's best known high-street banks and attempting to blackmail them.

Services at Lloyds and Barclays banks were disrupted by the in January, the National Crime Agency said in a statement following a joint investigation with Germany's federal bureau BKA.

The attack on Lloyds Banking Group lasted three days and prevented some customers using their online accounts, although a bank spokeswoman said that no customer details or accounts were compromised.

Daniel Kaye, 29, allegedly orchestrated so-called distributed denial of service (DDoS) .

He also faces a charge that he "endangered human welfare" with an alleged cyber attack against Lonestar MTN, Liberia's biggest internet provider, the NCA said in its statement on Wednesday.

He was extradited on Wednesday on a European arrest warrant.

"The investigation leading to these charges was complex and crossed borders," said Luke Wyllie, senior operations manager at the NCA.

"Cyber crime is not victimless and we are determined to bring suspects before the courts," he said.

© 2017 AFP

Citation: Briton extradited from Germany for allegedly hacking two UK banks (2017, August 31) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-08-briton-extradited-germany-allegedly-hacking.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Briton faces court over Deutsche Telekom cyber attack
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

46 minutes ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

18 hours ago

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)