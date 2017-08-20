First integrated atlas of microRNA expression in human primary cells

August 21, 2017
MicroRNA
MicroRNA and mRNA visualization in differentiating C1C12 cells. Credit: Ryan Jeffs/Wikipedia

The human body consists of hundreds of different cell types with very different functions and behaviors, despite the fact that the genome sequence of almost all cells of an individual person is identical. The variation in functional roles of cells is accomplished by an intricate regulatory network consisting of regulatory proteins as well as regulatory RNAs such as microRNAs. Dysregulation of such networks plays a major role in disease development, in particular in cancer.

FANTOM, an international scientific consortium led by RIKEN, has now created the first extensive atlas of microRNA expression in human primary . Leveraging the collection of RNA samples established as part of the fifth edition of FANTOM, the team has sequenced microRNA libraries of hundreds of human samples, including many cell types for which the microRNA presence had never been investigated before.

In earlier stages of the FANTOM project, each of the samples had been profiled using Cap Analysis Gene Expression (CAGE), a technology developed at RIKEN to discover the precise starting site of RNAs. Combining the CAGE data with microRNA data allowed the team to create an integrated atlas of microRNA expression as well as a map of the genomic regions that control the expression of microRNAs in different cell types. Together, these data sets provide a first view of how these regulators contribute the establishing the unique identity of each cell type in the .

In the research published in Nature Biotechnology, the scientists showed that the genomic control regions of microRNAs identified in this study were highly conserved in evolution, underlining their importance in cellular regulation. The researchers also found thousands of new genomic loci producing short RNAs, which may prove to constitute a novel class of regulatory short RNAs.

Michiel de Hoon of the RIKEN Center for Life Science Technologies says, "We have made the expression atlas available online, and expect to have thousands of users all around the world. We believe it will be an essential resource for understanding microRNA regulation and its role in human disease."

Explore further: Improved gene expression atlas shows that many human long non-coding RNAs may actually be functional

More information: An integrated expression atlas of miRNAs and their promoters in human and mouse, Nature Biotechnology (2017). DOI: 10.1038/nbt.3947

The atlas is available at fantom.gsc.riken.jp/5/suppl/De_Rie_et_al_2017/

Related Stories

Choreographing the microRNA-target dance

January 23, 2017

Scientists face a conundrum in their quest to understand how microRNAs regulate genes and therefore how they influence human disease at the molecular level: How do these tiny RNA molecules find their partners, called messenger ...

Putting microRNAs on the stem cell map

August 7, 2008

Embryonic stem cells are always facing a choice—either to self-renew or begin morphing into another type of cell altogether. It's a tricky choice, governed by complex gene regulatory circuitry driven by a handful of key ...

Witnessing the birth of a tiny RNA at brain synapses

February 13, 2017

Proteins are the building blocks of all cells. They are made from messenger RNA (mRNA) molecules, which are copied from DNA in the nuclei of cells. All cells, including brain cells regulate the amount and kind of proteins ...

Recommended for you

A holodeck for flies, fish and mice

August 21, 2017

How do people orient themselves when they are in a new area? How do we use street signs or houses, for instance, to estimate the distance we have traveled? Put simply: how do we update our mental map? Neuroscientists have ...

The dangerous game of the 'highwayman' beetle

August 21, 2017

We all know the type. The project co-worker who doesn't really work on the project, but shows up for the group photo. The dinner companion who develops alligator arms when the check appears. Shirkers. Goldbrickers. Idlers. ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.