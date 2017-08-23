Apple gets $208M in tax breaks to build Iowa data center

August 24, 2017 by David Pitt

Iowa approved a deal Thursday to give Apple $208 million in state and local tax breaks to build two data storage centers near Des Moines and the promise to create 50 jobs.

The deal approved by the Iowa Economic Development Authority includes a refund of $19.6 million in state sale taxes for Apple Inc. and a $188 million break on property taxes from Waukee, a booming suburb bordering Des Moines.

In addition to the promised 50 jobs, Apple has agreed to buy 2,000 acres of land for the $1.4 billion project, enough to allow for future development, said Debi Durham, the state's economic development director.

Apple CEO Tim Cook and Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds were expected to discuss the deal at a news conference later Thursday.

Critics were quick to cast the deal as bad for the public.

"It's a net fiscal loss that it's a straightforward giveaway in the economy to a company that's extraordinarily wealthy and it makes no sense from an economist's point of view. It only makes sense from a politician's point of view," said David Swenson, an economist at Iowa State University and critic of such large economic development project tax breaks.

The economic development board's chairman, Chris Murray, though said such projects bring people who build homes, generating tax revenue and causing other businesses to look into moving to Iowa.

"They say we should go to Iowa because we have these epicenters there. And as you look at the age demographics and the growth of Iowa, I think it's really difficult to challenge the fact there are ancillary growth benefits from making an investment like this," he said.

Google, Facebook and Microsoft have already built billion-dollar data centers in Iowa. Like Apple, they were drawn to the state by its generous tax breaks, wind-generated electricity and relative security from natural disasters that could disrupt service.

Explore further: Apple plans $1 billion expansion at data center in Nevada

Related Stories

Apple plans $1 billion expansion at data center in Nevada

May 11, 2017

Apple announced plans Wednesday for a $1 billion expansion of its massive data center east of Reno, doubling its investment and roughly tripling its workforce at the technology campus where company officials expect to hire ...

Massive wind harvesting project to go up in Iowa

September 2, 2016

(Tech Xplore)—MidAmerican Energy has announced that the State of Iowa's Utility Board has approved plans for installation of its 2 GW Wind XI project, the largest ever undertaken in the U.S.. The project will involve installing ...

Race for Facebook data center raises tax-break questions

August 29, 2016

The race between a small town on the Rio Grande in New Mexico and a Salt Lake City suburb to entice a new Facebook data center with millions of dollars in tax breaks and subsidies is raising questions about public investments ...

Recommended for you

Samsung eyes reset with new Galaxy Note

August 24, 2017

Samsung on Wednesday unveiled a new model of its Galaxy Note as it seeks to leave behind the debacle over exploding batteries in the previous generation of the device, and mount a renewed challenge to Apple and its soon-to-come ...

Automated safety systems are preventing car crashes

August 23, 2017

Safety systems to prevent cars from drifting into another lane or that warn drivers of vehicles in their blind spots are beginning to live up to their potential to significantly reduce crashes, according to two studies released ...

Newest solar cells underperform in cloudy countries

August 22, 2017

To determine how efficient new solar cells convert sunlight into electricity, small sample cells are tested under ideal conditions. However, the reported efficiency is not very representative of the actual annual yield when ...

Google to serve next version of Android as 'Oreo"

August 22, 2017

An upcoming update to Google's Android software finally has a delectable name. The next version will be known as Oreo, extending Google's tradition of naming each version after a sweet treat.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.