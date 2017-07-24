User research at BER II: Lupin roots observed in the act of drinking

July 26, 2017
User research at BER II: Lupin roots observed in the act of drinking
Sequential tomography of a lupin root (yellowish green) after deuterated water (D2O) was introduced from below. The rising water front (H2O, dark blue) is displaced by the D2O from below over the course of time. Credit: Christian Tötzke © University of Potsdam

Lupins produce colourful blossoms and nutritious beans. Just how these plants draw water has now for the first time been observed in three dimensions by a University of Potsdam team at the HZB-BER II neutron source in Berlin. They improved the temporal resolution of neutron tomography more than onehundred-fold and obtained a detailed 3D image every ten seconds. This ultrafast neutron tomography is suitable as well for analyses of dynamic processes in other materials.

Soil scientists led by Prof. Sascha Oswald from the University of Potsdam regularly conduct experiments at the BER II . This is because neutrons are superbly suited for observing the transport of in and plant roots. In addition, the scientists also use deuterated heavy water that can be differentiated from ordinary water extremely well by neutrons. At least an hour of instrument time was previously necessary to generate a detailed three-dimensional mapping of the water distribution using tomography at the CONRAD-2 imaging facility. The scientists have now broken with the paradigm that a subject should move as little as possible during the recording process, as is also the rule in photography. They permitted the lupin plants to rotate slowly but completely within a cylinder of soil while a successive series of extremely brief images were made. The team is now able to conduct this type of 3D mapping during a period of only ten seconds thanks to precision technical modifications in CONRAD-2 carried out by HZB experts Dr. Nikolay Kardjilov and Dr. Ingo Manke.

These modifications enabled the researchers from Univ. of Potsdam to observe for the first time in 3D how water rises upwards in the soil and thus how the roots absorb it. "At this it had only been possible thus far to look through a stationary sample cross-section, i.e. in 2D", explains Dr. Christian Tötzke, first author of the study that has now been published in Scientific Reports. The findings extend our understanding of the interactions between roots and soil, which could even affect breeding and cultivation of these kinds of agricultural crops. And the new recording technology, which is a good 100-times faster than before, could also enable fast processes in other samples to be observed in real time, such as in fuel cells, batteries, and construction materials.

Explore further: Plants create water reserve in soil

More information: Christian Tötzke et al, Capturing 3D Water Flow in Rooted Soil by Ultra-fast Neutron Tomography, Scientific Reports (2017). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-017-06046-w

Related Stories

Plants create water reserve in soil

September 15, 2011

It has long been known that roots alter the soil in their immediate vicinity, where other microorganisms live and the chemical composition is altered compared to that further away from the roots. An international research ...

Study reveals plants 'listen' to find sources of water

April 11, 2017

A study led by The University of Western Australia has found plants have far more complex and developed senses than we thought with the ability to detect and respond to sounds to find water, and ultimately survive.

Sweet compounds aid water retention in dry soil

May 10, 2017

Organic material added by plant roots and microbes provides nutritious candy for the soil. Literally. Released cellular sugar fortifies water and nutrient retention, and maintains the porous earth, according to new Cornell ...

Researchers image roots in the ground

August 23, 2016

It's a familiar hazard of vacation time: While you're conspicuously absent, your colleagues in the office forget to water and fertilize the plants - often leaving behind nothing but a brownish skeleton. Whether a plant thrives ...

Neutrons help visualising materials

April 8, 2014

New imaging methods will offer new possibilities to physicists, material scientists, engineers, palaeontologists, archaeologists, and others, so that they can obtain better information on their objects of study.

Recommended for you

Social cues are key to vocal learning in birds and babies

July 26, 2017

When a baby bird learns a song, is it simply mimicking and practicing its father's tune? Or do chicks learn by first putting out nonsensical sounds – akin to a human infant's babble – which they then build upon based ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.