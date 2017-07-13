Two UK police forces team up to launch drone unit

July 14, 2017

Two British police forces have combined efforts to create what they say is the nation's first police unit dedicated to using drones.

The forces of Devon and Cornwall together with that of Dorset in southwest England say the drones are a cost-saving alternative for monitoring or searching for people who go missing during walks along the rugged 600 miles (965 kilometers) of coastline in the area.

The forces have been experimenting with the since 2015.

One drone costs some 2,000 pounds ($2,595), in contrast to using a helicopter costs 800 pounds an hour.

