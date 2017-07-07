Strong quake off New Zealand but no damage

July 11, 2017
New Zealand quake
Map of New Zealand locating a 6.8-magnitude quake on Tuesday.

A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of New Zealand Tuesday, officials said, with minor shaking in the South Island but no damage reported.

The quake beneath the ocean was estimated at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles), more than 475 kilometres south of the mainland, the United States Geological Survey said.

No tsunami threat was issued.

"Based on the information we have there could be light to moderate shaking in the southern South Island," said Geoscience Australia duty seismologist Greg Breen.

"But no is expected."

Several Twitter users in Invercargill and Dunedin said they felt some movement. But a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman told the stuff.co.nz news website they had received "not one call for help".

New Zealand is on the boundary of the Australian and Pacific tectonic plates, which form part of the so-called "Ring of Fire", and experiences up to 15,000 tremors a year.

Explore further: 6.5-magnitude quake hits central Philippine island: USGS (Update)

Related Stories

Magnitude-5.8 quake shakes New Zealand city of Christchurch

February 14, 2016

A magnitude-5.8 earthquake shook the New Zealand city of Christchurch on Sunday but there were no immediate reports of serious damage, nearly five years after a deadly, more powerful quake destroyed much of the city center.

7.1-magnitude quake hits off Fiji

November 1, 2014

A major earthquake was recorded in the south Pacific early Sunday, about 140 kilometres (88 miles) northeast of Fiji's Ndoi Island, the US Geological Survey said.

New quake rattles New Zealand's Christchurch

October 4, 2010

A moderate earthquake measuring 5.2 struck the New Zealand city of Christchurch on Monday, exactly a month after the country's worst quake in nearly eight decades, US scientists said.

Recommended for you

Warmer Arctic harms crops in US, Canada: study

July 10, 2017

Exceptionally warm years in the Arctic have provoked extra-cold winters and springs further to the south, decreasing crop yields across central Canada and the United States, researchers said Monday.

Research opens fresh view on volcanic plumbing systems

July 10, 2017

Volcanic eruptions such as Mount St. Helens' in 1980 show the explosiveness of magma moving through the Earth's crust. Now geologists are excited about what uplifted granite bodies such as Yosemite's El Capitan say about ...

Falling sea level caused volcanos to overflow

July 7, 2017

Throughout the last 800,000 years, Antarctic temperatures and atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations have showed a similar evolution. However, they were different during the transition to the last ice age—approximately ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.