NASA delays satellite launch to replace damaged antenna

In this July 13, 2017, file photo provided by NASA, the payload fairing for NASA's Tracking and Data Relay Satellite, TDRS-M, is inspected prior to encapsulating the spacecraft, inside the Astrotech facility in Titusville, Fla. One of the antennas on the Tracking and Data Relay Satellite ended up broken earlier this month during final launch preps causing NASA to delay the launch by more than two weeks. Liftoff is now targeted for Aug. 20 from Cape Canaveral, Fla. (Glenn Benson/NASA via AP, File) NASA has delayed the launch of a major communications satellite by more than two weeks to replace a damaged antenna.

One of the antennas on the Tracking and Data Relay Satellite ended up broken earlier this month during final launch preps.

Liftoff is now targeted for Aug. 20 from Cape Canaveral, Florida aboard an Atlas V rocket.

Satellite maker Boeing was preparing the satellite for an early August launch when the accident occurred. Boeing said late Wednesday that it's investigating the mishap, along with NASA. Engineers are also looking into a potential, unrelated problem with ground equipment.

This newest TDRS-M is third generation. The longtime orbiting network links ground controllers with the International Space Station, Hubble Space Telescope and other spacecraft.

