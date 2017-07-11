NASA infrared image shows Eugene now a remnant

On July 12 at 5:47 p.m. EDT (2147 UTC) the AIRS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite captured this infrared image of post-tropical cyclone Eugene that showed the convection had diminished to a small area (blue). Credit: NASA JPL/Ed Olsen Former Hurricane Eugene has now weakened to a remnant low pressure area. Infrared imagery from NASA's Aqua satellite revealed that only a small area of convection remains.

On July 12 at 5:47 p.m. EDT (2147 UTC) the Atmospheric Infrared Sounder, or AIRS, instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite captured infrared temperature data of post-tropical cyclone Eugene that showed the convection, rising air that forms clouds and thunderstorms that make up a tropical cyclone, had diminished to a small area in the northeastern quadrant of the storm. In that quadrant, AIRS found cloud top temperatures to be the coldest near 230 kelvins (minus 45.6 degrees Fahrenheit, minus 43.1 degrees Celsius). Eugene continued to weaken after Aqua passed by.

At 2:38 a.m. EDT (0638 UTC) on July 13, the National Hurricane Center's Tropical Weather Discussion noted that Eugene's remnant circulation was located near 25 degrees north latitude and 124 degrees west longitude, over the open waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. The center remains void of any strong convection and the remnant circulation is expected to continue to move northwest for the next couple of days before dissipating.

