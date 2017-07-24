Musk, Zuckerberg duel over artificial intelligence

Visionary entrepreneur Elon Musk and Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg were trading jabs on social media over artificial intelligence this week in a debate that has turned personal between the two technology luminaries.
Musk, the founder of Tesla, SpaceX and other ventures, on Tuesday claimed Zuckerberg's knowledge of artificial intelligence was "limited," two days after the Facebook founder described "naysayers" as "irresponsible."
The debate underscored the rift in the tech community on whether new technologies capable of creating intelligent machines like robots and self-driving cars would be a blessing or a curse for humanity.
Musk has long warned of the potential for machines to get so smart that humans become tantamount to pets, while Zuckerberg has touted the potential for artificial intelligence to improve lives.
Facebook is among the Silicon Valley's largest investors in artificial intelligence.
While live streaming on the leading social network from his yard on Sunday, Zuckerberg touched on the topic while answering questions from viewers.
"With AI especially, I am really optimistic," Zuckerberg said.
"And I think people who are naysayers and try to drum up these doomsday scenarios— I just, I don't understand it. It's really negative and in some ways I actually think it is pretty irresponsible."
When asked about Zuckerberg's comment early Tuesday during an exchange on Twitter, Musk wrote that he has discussed the topic with Zuckerberg and that "his understanding of the subject is limited."
Musk more than a year ago took part in creating a nonprofit research company devoted to developing artificial intelligence that will help people and not hurt them.
People pets
"If we create some digital super-intelligence that exceeds us in every way by a lot, it is very important that it be benign," Musk said a while back at a conference in California.
He reasoned that even a benign situation with ultra-intelligent AI would put people so far beneath the machine they would be "like a house cat."
"I don't love the idea of being a house cat," Musk said, envisioning the creation of neural lacing that magnifies people's brain power by linking them directly to computing capabilities.
At a gathering of US governors this month, Musk contended that artificial intelligence is a terrifying problem and a threat to human civilization.
He argued for the technology to be regulated sooner rather than later for risk of safeguards being put in place too late.
Smart machines could start wars or kill people in streets, Musk has warned.
Musk is also behind a startup devoted to neural lace that would enable brains to interface directly with computers.
Such a "Neuralink" would have the potential to level the playing field a bit by enabling people to directly access processing power and perhaps even download memories for storage.
Zuckerberg last year created his own personal "butler" imbued with artificial intelligence, named Jarvis, which plays with his family.
Parsec
For the foreseeable future, AI will be used in stationary devices to answer questions. I do not see how those will ever be a threat.
Eikka
Naysayers have never stopped good technology from doing exactly what it promises to do - if it works then it can be demonstrated to work and all the naysaers can do is shut up.
Whereas unbridled optimists have historically fallen, and made other people fall for all kinds of hype and con-jobs that end up hurting everyone. The path to hell is paved with good intentions; for example, building a complex computer and pretending that it's "intelligent" even when it's not, and then trusting it with tasks that it cannot complete.
Like a self-driving car that only appears competent, but in reality is too simple to handle the complexity of driving and ends up making errors that humans would rarely make, proving itself no safer.
Hyperfuzzy
Hyperfuzzy
You may create any personality one wishes. I prefer Formal Logic, Human Rights, and Physics.
So who controls the master Machine? Or can any hack build their own AI?
Hyperfuzzy
antialias_physorg
We already have this in a milder form with expert systmes that precipitate the occasional stock crash (which do destroy lives).
It's a bit like with nuclear power. As long as it's within normal parameters everything is fine, but when it gets out of whack stuff cascades. Humans are terrible at dealing with exponential scenarios. So there's no real 'Plan B', because pulling the plug might not be a solution when the damage is already done.
NoStrings
No contest.
O, Zuki created his own butler? I bet it sucks, and how about his army of human servants?
Eikka
That's because those systems are built with the specification that they're not allowed to fail, not even a little bit, so when they do fail it's more or less catastrophic.
See the story of the Deacon's wagon, which was constructed in such a logical way out of the best materials that each part was as strong as the other - so exactly 100 years to the day it all broke down at once.
That's the irony of demanding absolute reliability. If you assumed less than absolute reliability, you'd build a nuclear reactor in a very different way - probably out of small identical modules that are each self-containing in case of accident - but that would be very hard to sell to a public that's been scared shitless over nuclear power by decades of propaganda.
They wouldn't trust you when you say it's going to be fine.
Eikka
Both of them are stealing windbags. Musk is running probably the largest investment scam on the planet by selling vaporware to investors and the government, and whatever "real things" he has made have a habit of not meeting the promises. Yet people keep throwing money at his unprofitable companies to keep them afloat.
Whatever Elon Musk says he'll do, you take 50% off the specs, add 50% to the price, and 2-5 years more to the deadline, and you're closer to reality.
idjyit