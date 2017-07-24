Musk, Zuckerberg duel over artificial intelligence

July 25, 2017
Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, says Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg has only "limited" knowledge of artificial intelligence

Visionary entrepreneur Elon Musk and Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg were trading jabs on social media over artificial intelligence this week in a debate that has turned personal between the two technology luminaries.

Musk, the founder of Tesla, SpaceX and other ventures, on Tuesday claimed Zuckerberg's knowledge of was "limited," two days after the Facebook founder described "naysayers" as "irresponsible."

The debate underscored the rift in the tech community on whether new technologies capable of creating like robots and would be a blessing or a curse for humanity.

Musk has long warned of the potential for machines to get so smart that humans become tantamount to pets, while Zuckerberg has touted the potential for artificial intelligence to improve lives.

Facebook is among the Silicon Valley's largest investors in artificial intelligence.

While live streaming on the leading social network from his yard on Sunday, Zuckerberg touched on the topic while answering questions from viewers.

"With AI especially, I am really optimistic," Zuckerberg said.

"And I think people who are naysayers and try to drum up these doomsday scenarios— I just, I don't understand it. It's really negative and in some ways I actually think it is pretty irresponsible."

When asked about Zuckerberg's comment early Tuesday during an exchange on Twitter, Musk wrote that he has discussed the topic with Zuckerberg and that "his understanding of the subject is limited."

Musk more than a year ago took part in creating a nonprofit research company devoted to developing artificial intelligence that will help people and not hurt them.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says he doesn't understand "naysayers" warning of "doomsday" scenarios of artificial intelligence

People pets

"If we create some digital super-intelligence that exceeds us in every way by a lot, it is very important that it be benign," Musk said a while back at a conference in California.

He reasoned that even a benign situation with ultra-intelligent AI would put people so far beneath the machine they would be "like a house cat."

"I don't love the idea of being a ," Musk said, envisioning the creation of neural lacing that magnifies people's brain power by linking them directly to computing capabilities.

At a gathering of US governors this month, Musk contended that artificial intelligence is a terrifying problem and a threat to human civilization.

He argued for the technology to be regulated sooner rather than later for risk of safeguards being put in place too late.

Smart machines could start wars or kill people in streets, Musk has warned.

Musk is also behind a startup devoted to neural lace that would enable brains to interface directly with computers.

Such a "Neuralink" would have the potential to level the playing field a bit by enabling to directly access processing power and perhaps even download memories for storage.

Zuckerberg last year created his own personal "butler" imbued with artificial , named Jarvis, which plays with his family.

10 comments

Parsec
not rated yet 2 hours ago
In practical terms, the only way that AI could be a threat to humans is if a machine that incorporated independent thinking was also able to affect/control its environment. A box which has no effectors could be as malevolent as anyone could imagine, but if it couldn't act on that malevolence it can't actually do any practical harm except perhaps deliberately giving wrong answers.

For the foreseeable future, AI will be used in stationary devices to answer questions. I do not see how those will ever be a threat.
Eikka
not rated yet 2 hours ago
First make an AI and prove that it is intelligent, then debate whether it's good or bad. The debate about superintelligent artifical intelligence is just conjecture and sci-fi at this point - a bunch of smoke and mirrors as no true AI actually exists.

Naysayers have never stopped good technology from doing exactly what it promises to do - if it works then it can be demonstrated to work and all the naysaers can do is shut up.

Whereas unbridled optimists have historically fallen, and made other people fall for all kinds of hype and con-jobs that end up hurting everyone. The path to hell is paved with good intentions; for example, building a complex computer and pretending that it's "intelligent" even when it's not, and then trusting it with tasks that it cannot complete.

Like a self-driving car that only appears competent, but in reality is too simple to handle the complexity of driving and ends up making errors that humans would rarely make, proving itself no safer.
Hyperfuzzy
not rated yet 2 hours ago
Machines follow programing. One may build-in an electrical overload within the battery, power supply that disconnects when it receives a specified RF signal, audio signal, optical signal, manual input, coded command via any interface available! juz say'n Only man will destroy himself, ignore Fail Safe!
Hyperfuzzy
not rated yet 2 hours ago
Interrupt driven power down sequence. So what's the problem. This is just power on and off control! Like when you pass out!

You may create any personality one wishes. I prefer Formal Logic, Human Rights, and Physics.

So who controls the master Machine? Or can any hack build their own AI?
Hyperfuzzy
not rated yet 2 hours ago
I see links into a Master Brain; even, pleasure sensors in your brain such that the AI seeks to increase joy! Everyone gets one for free, personal choice; however, moms do this for newborns, it also monitors health, and can control your environment to your health and pleasure. Being raised within this environment with access to downloadable intelligence on any subject or any language, right into the brain creates a self serving happy and curious world.
antialias_physorg
not rated yet 2 hours ago
The thing with AI is...sooner or later someone who doesn't know what they're doing is going to use it for something where it royally screws up (e.g. in a defense/retaliation system).
We already have this in a milder form with expert systmes that precipitate the occasional stock crash (which do destroy lives).

It's a bit like with nuclear power. As long as it's within normal parameters everything is fine, but when it gets out of whack stuff cascades. Humans are terrible at dealing with exponential scenarios. So there's no real 'Plan B', because pulling the plug might not be a solution when the damage is already done.
NoStrings
not rated yet 1 hour ago
Let see, who is more likely correct. A stealing windbag who made billions stealing ideas to make a glorified marketing company based on wasting people time while pimping their personal information. Or a visionary who makes real things useful for people?
No contest.
O, Zuki created his own butler? I bet it sucks, and how about his army of human servants?
Eikka
not rated yet 31 minutes ago
It's a bit like with nuclear power. As long as it's within normal parameters everything is fine, but when it gets out of whack stuff cascades


That's because those systems are built with the specification that they're not allowed to fail, not even a little bit, so when they do fail it's more or less catastrophic.

See the story of the Deacon's wagon, which was constructed in such a logical way out of the best materials that each part was as strong as the other - so exactly 100 years to the day it all broke down at once.

That's the irony of demanding absolute reliability. If you assumed less than absolute reliability, you'd build a nuclear reactor in a very different way - probably out of small identical modules that are each self-containing in case of accident - but that would be very hard to sell to a public that's been scared shitless over nuclear power by decades of propaganda.

They wouldn't trust you when you say it's going to be fine.
Eikka
not rated yet 23 minutes ago
Or a visionary who makes real things useful for people?


Both of them are stealing windbags. Musk is running probably the largest investment scam on the planet by selling vaporware to investors and the government, and whatever "real things" he has made have a habit of not meeting the promises. Yet people keep throwing money at his unprofitable companies to keep them afloat.

Whatever Elon Musk says he'll do, you take 50% off the specs, add 50% to the price, and 2-5 years more to the deadline, and you're closer to reality.
idjyit
not rated yet 13 minutes ago
At the end of the day, they are both right, and if it comes down to a contest between some AI and humans, my money's on the humans prevailing.

