Mars mission astronauts rehearse water landings off Texas

July 14, 2017
Mars mission astronauts rehearse water landings off Texas
In this Thursday, July 13, 2017 photo, NASA astronaut Victor Glover signals back up to astronaut Daniel Burbank that he is OK after jumping into the Gulf of Mexico from the Orion capsule the astronauts are using to practice an emergency egress situation during recovery testing about four miles off of Galveston Island, Texas. The testing is the first time since the Apollo program that NASA has practiced such egress techniques from a capsule in open water. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP)

NASA astronauts training for a possible mission to Mars have been practicing water maneuvers in a mock-up Orion space capsule in the Gulf of Mexico.

Several astronauts trained Thursday in the , about 4 miles (6.5 kilometers) from Galveston, Texas.

An Orion spacecraft is being prepared at Johnson Space Center in nearby Houston. It is intended for flight with NASA's new SLS or Space Launch System, the most the agency says it has ever built.

The astronauts wore bright orange training uniforms as they trained for a possible water landing, jumping into the water, using flotation devices and deploying a life raft.

Coast Guard and other NASA and military safety personnel were positioned nearby.

Mars mission astronauts rehearse water landings off Texas
In this Thursday, July 13, 2017 photo, NASA astronaut Victor Glover jumps into the Gulf of Mexico while practicing an emergency egress situation aboard the Orion capsule they are using for recovery testing about four miles off of Galveston Island, Texas. The testing is the first time since the Apollo program that NASA has practiced such egress techniques from a capsule in open water. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Explore further: NASA simulates Orion spacecraft launch conditions for crew

Related Stories

NASA simulates Orion spacecraft launch conditions for crew

January 25, 2017

In a lab at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, engineers simulated conditions that astronauts in space suits would experience when the Orion spacecraft is vibrating during launch atop the agency's powerful Space Launch ...

Recommended for you

Shedding light on galaxy rotation secrets

July 14, 2017

The dichotomy concerns the so-called angular momentum (per unit mass) that in physics is a measure of size and rotation velocity. Spiral galaxies are found to be strongly rotating, with an angular momentum higher by a factor ...

More to life than the habitable zone

July 13, 2017

Two separate teams of scientists have identified major challenges for the development of life in what has recently become one of the most famous exoplanet systems, TRAPPIST-1.

Juno spacecraft spots Jupiter's Great Red Spot

July 13, 2017

Images of Jupiter's Great Red Spot reveal a tangle of dark, veinous clouds weaving their way through a massive crimson oval. The JunoCam imager aboard NASA's Juno mission snapped pics of the most iconic feature of the solar ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.