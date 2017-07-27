Los Angeles to have fully electric bus fleet by 2030

July 28, 2017
The state of California has positioned itself at the forefront in the fight against carbon emissions despite President Donald Tr
The state of California has positioned itself at the forefront in the fight against carbon emissions despite President Donald Trump's decision to rollback legislation enacted by his predecessor Barack Obama and to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord in June

Known for its bouts of heavy smog , the city of Los Angeles on Thursday announced plans to have a fleet of fully electric, zero-emissions buses by 2030.

Authorities in the US metropolis said the project, which involves the purchase of 2,200 vehicles, would cost some $1 billion over the next ten years.

"Today's vote represents an enormous investment in the future of a healthy and prosperous Los Angeles," said Hilda Solis, a Metro Board Member.

The current fleet operates on compressed natural gas (CNG), seen as the most environmentally-friendly option when the buses were purchased in the 1990s.

A CNG coalition had previously protested the transition, arguing that, while the goals were worthy, electric buses were not yet a reliable technology.

The state of California has positioned itself at the forefront in the fight against despite President Donald Trump's decision to rollback legislation enacted by his predecessor Barack Obama and to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord in June.

Explore further: No decision yet on staying in Paris climate accord: US

Related Stories

Going electric adds up to a good idea for NYC buses

June 1, 2016

New York City Transit is considering adding electric buses to its fleet. The purchase price of electric buses is higher than for diesel buses-, but using them would reduce harmful emissions. So is this a good idea?

California plots to fight 'AWOL' Trump on climate

June 3, 2017

California stands poised to fill the US leadership vacuum in the battle against climate change, analysts say, as the state's governor Jerry Brown headed to China on Friday for a high-profile visit largely centered on environmental ...

Buses fueled by natural gas a better option now, study finds

September 25, 2013

The local bus system could reduce its costs and emit significantly fewer pollutants by converting its fleet to one powered by natural gas, a cleaner fuel now in greater supply and more affordable, Purdue University energy ...

Recommended for you

World gears up for electric cars despite bumps in road

July 26, 2017

Technological advances mean fossil fuel in cars could be phased out within decades but switching to electric carries its own environmental and economic concerns as more and more countries announce radical plans.

Musk, Zuckerberg duel over artificial intelligence

July 25, 2017

Visionary entrepreneur Elon Musk and Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg were trading jabs on social media over artificial intelligence this week in a debate that has turned personal between the two technology luminaries.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.