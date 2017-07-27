Lonely hearts seek virtual girlfriends at Hong Kong fair

July 28, 2017
Tens of thousands are expected to attend the annual Hong Kong event, one of the biggest of its kind in Asia
Tens of thousands are expected to attend the annual Hong Kong event, one of the biggest of its kind in Asia

Virtual reality games usually promise shoot 'em up adventures but in Hong Kong Friday lovelorn tech fans donned headsets to go on imaginary dates.

The city's annual Ani-Com and Games fair sees thousands queue to try out the latest consoles or buy up comic book collectibles, often dressed up as their favourite characters.

But for those who had spent too long alone in their rooms, a new VR smartphone app offered some romantic solace.

Users can choose between four female models and spend a vacation with them in either Japan or Thailand, joining them on trips to cafes, hot springs and karaoke.

They slot their phones into a plastic headset and are then immersed on a , during which they can choose options for activities.

Promoters of the Hong Kong-made app, which is known by its Cantonese name "leoi yau" or "VR travel friend", said it was to help what they called "Otakus" to practise their dating skills.

The name is a Japanese term for obsessive manga or anime fans.

"We want to allow more people to try out what it's like to date a girl because there are a lot of Otakus who don't know how to communicate with ," Margaret Ming, the app's communication officer, told AFP.

Hot Toys is a local firm famous for its figurines
Hot Toys is a local firm famous for its figurines

"This game can teach them how to get to know girls," Ming said, adding that there is some flirting involved in the story arcs with the models.

Student Wong Wing-yeung, 14, said he enjoyed trying out the app at the fair Friday as it could be hard to interact with the opposite sex in real life.

"Maybe it can help those who are shy with girls," he said.

The app is free, while the plastic headset and magazine introducing the women to date cost HK$48 ($6).

The show at the city's harbourside convention centre is one of the biggest of its kind in Asia and was packed with teenagers, many of them in coloured wigs and costumes mimicking their favourite Japanese comic book heroes.

Die-hard comic fans posed with life-size ultra-realistic models of Wonder Woman, Thor and the Hulk at the stall for Hot Toys, a local firm famous for its figurines.

Others posed for selfies with people dressed as Star Wars stormtroopers.

Explore further: Superhero 'Deadpool' opens fire in virtual reality

Related Stories

No sad endings for Japan's virtual romance fans

February 11, 2017

Japanese book editor Miho Takeshita is having an affair. But the recently married 30-year-old is not worried about getting caught—her boyfriend only exists on a smartphone.

Tokyo videogame show transports fans to new realities

September 17, 2015

It may not quite be the Matrix, but videogames giant Sony took fans on a journey into its own virtual reality on Thursday when it unveiled its revamped Morpheus headset at the annual Tokyo Game Show.

Recommended for you

World gears up for electric cars despite bumps in road

July 26, 2017

Technological advances mean fossil fuel in cars could be phased out within decades but switching to electric carries its own environmental and economic concerns as more and more countries announce radical plans.

Musk, Zuckerberg duel over artificial intelligence

July 25, 2017

Visionary entrepreneur Elon Musk and Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg were trading jabs on social media over artificial intelligence this week in a debate that has turned personal between the two technology luminaries.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.