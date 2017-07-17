Japanese engineers develop headset-less VR system

July 18, 2017
The 8K:VR Ride resembles a cross between a theme park ride and a miniature IMAX theatre
The 8K:VR Ride resembles a cross between a theme park ride and a miniature IMAX theatre

A virtual reality "space ride" in which viewers feel as if they are flying through the air inside a giant glass ball has been developed in Japan.

Unlike conventional VR systems, the "8K:VR Ride"—which resembles a cross between a theme park ride and a miniature IMAX theatre—does not require users to wear any headgear.

Instead they are placed on two swivelling, elevated chairs just in front of a semi-spherical screen which entirely engulfs their field of .

"Unlike the conventional flat screen, you can see images coming closer to you physically in this dome screen," said Makoto Nakahira, an engineer at Wonder Vision Techno Laboratory.

"This is a system in which you can experience visuals that you have never seen before."

The experimental technology was unveiled to Japanese media for the first time on Tuesday before a scheduled showing at Japan's Digital Content Expo 2017 in October.

Its name refers to the screen's super-high definition 8K , which is 16 times more detailed than most current HD images.

Wonder Vision co-developed the system with Japan-based NHK Enterprises and NHK Media Technology—both affiliated with public broadcaster NHK—and RecoChoku Labo.

The space ride was first showcased at SXSW 2017, a major conference on convergence in the interactive, film and music industries, in Austin, Texas in March.

The features a hemispherical theatre known as Sphere 5.2—a screen 5.2 metres (17 feet) wide, 3.4 metres tall and 2.6 metres deep.

Explore further: New technology to project expansive virtual reality images to reduce MRI anxiety

Related Stories

Japanese Researchers Develop Portable 3D Display System

September 29, 2006

NTT DoCoMo, Inc. announced today that it has co-developed a portable, seven-inch 3D display system with Associate Professor Yasuhiro Takagi of Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology. Both still images and video can ...

Recommended for you

Ultra-high-contrast digital sensing

July 17, 2017

Virtually any modern information-capture device—such as a camera, audio recorder, or telephone—has an analog-to-digital converter in it, a circuit that converts the fluctuating voltages of analog signals into strings ...

Helping robots learn to see in 3-D

July 14, 2017

Autonomous robots can inspect nuclear power plants, clean up oil spills in the ocean, accompany fighter planes into combat and explore the surface of Mars.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.