Italian bank says 400,000 loan account details hacked

July 26, 2017

Italy's largest bank, Unicredit, says accounts of some 400,000 customers in Italy have been hacked.

The bank said in a statement Wednesday that the hackers accessed only data related to , and that it was breached through an unidentified external commercial partner.

Initial breaches occurred September and October last year and had not previously been disclosed. They were followed by a more recent one in June and July. The bank said no passwords appear to have been jeopardized, but that , including names and birthdates, along with IBAN numbers "might have been accessed."

The bank said it was filing a with prosecutors and is taking action to close the breach.

Explore further: Confidential records breached at Fla. college

Related Stories

Confidential records breached at Fla. college

October 10, 2012

(AP)—Officials at a Florida Panhandle college say hackers accessed nearly 300,000 records in the school's computer systems that contains names, Social Security and bank routing numbers of students, teachers, staff and retirees.

Citigroup says 360,000 affected by hackers

June 16, 2011

Hackers stole account information of more than 360,000 of Citigroup Inc.'s U.S. credit card customers in a recent data breach, the bank said Wednesday, almost double the number initially thought.

No wide data breaches at firms in cyberattack

June 13, 2013

Federal prosecutors in New Jersey have provided new details on how an international cybercrime ring broken up this week accessed some customer accounts at more than a dozen leading financial institutions and payroll services.

St. Louis Fed says research section hacked

May 20, 2015

The St. Louis branch of the Federal Reserve Bank has acknowledged that hackers manipulated settings on its website for research data, but that the central bank itself was not compromised.

Qatar's largest bank investigating alleged data breach

April 27, 2016

Qatar's largest bank is investigating a security breach that appears to have exposed sensitive personal data for what could be hundreds of customers, including employees of international broadcaster Al-Jazeera and potentially ...

US states probe JPMorgan data theft

October 3, 2014

US states are investigating a cyberattack against JPMorgan Chase that stole customer information, it emerged Friday, a day after the big bank revealed the massive scope of the breach .

