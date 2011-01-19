Insect attack! US West is battling crop-killing swarms

July 13, 2017 by Rebecca Boone

Farmers in the U.S. West face a creepy scourge every eight years or so: Swarms of ravenous insects that can decimate crops and cause slippery, bug-slick car crashes as they march across highways and roads.

The 3-inch-long Mormon crickets are actually katydids, an entomological cousin to grasshoppers. They are named after the Mormon pioneers who moved West and learned firsthand the insect's devastating effect on forage and grain fields.

Experts say this year could be a banner one for the big bugs.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal Plant Health Inspection Service reports significantly higher Mormon populations on federal land in southwestern Idaho.

Spokeswoman Abbey Powell says some areas have as many as 70 crickets per square yard.

The swarms also are affecting Oregon, Nevada and other Western states.

Explore further: Scientists study immune system for better mormon cricket control

Related Stories

Six-legged livestock—sustainable food production

May 11, 2017

Farming crickets for human consumption is less of a burden on the environment than other livestock production systems according to a new study by the University of Copenhagen's Department of Nutrition, Exercise and Sports ...

The buzz about edible bugs: Can they replace beef?

October 26, 2016

The idea of eating bugs has created a buzz lately in both foodie and international development circles as a more sustainable alternative to consuming meat and fish. Now a report appearing in ACS' Journal of Agricultural and ...

DNA contradicts Mormon scripture

February 16, 2006

The Mormon Church teaches American Indians are descended from a lost tribe of Israel, but modern DNA test results contradict that tenet.

New fungi could curb grasshopper populations

January 7, 2011

(PhysOrg.com) -- Beneficial fungi that could help manage grasshopper populations are being tested by U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) scientists and university colleagues.

Recommended for you

How social rank can trigger vulnerability to stress

July 13, 2017

Stress is a major risk factor for a range of psychopathologies. However, stress does not affect everyone equally: in the face of sustained adversity, some people develop depression symptoms while others adapt and remain resilient. ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.