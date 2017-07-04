Hong Kong seizes 7.2 tonnes of ivory

July 6, 2017
Customs officers in Hong Kong have seized more than seven tonnes of ivory with an estimated market value of US$9 million, the ci
Customs officers in Hong Kong have seized more than seven tonnes of ivory with an estimated market value of US$9 million, the city's largest bust for three decades

More than seven tonnes of ivory worth over US$9 million was seized in Hong Kong, officials said Thursday, the largest bust of its kind in the city in three decades.

The 7,200 kilogramme (16,000 pound) haul was hidden underneath frozen fish and raised suspicions because of the high transportation fees listed on the bill of import.

Customs officials in the southern Chinese city said the cargo had come from Malaysia and was believed to have been the work of a major smuggling ring.

Three people—one man and two women—have been arrested in connection with the find, customs official Wan Hing-chuen said, warning there could be more detentions.

Hong Kong is a major hub for import and processing, but launched a landmark bill last month to phase out the trade by 2021.

Critics say the city's authorities are lagging behind mainland China, where officials have pledged to completely ban ivory trading by the end of 2017.

The global trade in , with rare exceptions, has been outlawed since 1989 after populations of the African giants dropped from millions in the mid-20th century to around 600,000 by the end of the 1980s.

There are now believed to be some 415,000, with 30,000 illegally killed each year.

Ivory is highly sought-after in China, where are used in traditional medicine or to make ornaments. Prices for a kilogramme (2.2 pounds) reach as high as $1,100.

Explore further: Hong Kong launches ivory ban bill

Related Stories

Hong Kong launches ivory ban bill

June 14, 2017

Hong Kong launched a landmark bill to ban its ivory trade Wednesday, describing it as an effort to "eradicate" the illegal poaching of elephants.

Hong Kong customs make $1m ivory bust

June 10, 2014

Hong Kong customs have seized HK$7.9 million (US$1 million) worth of illegal ivory hidden in luggage on a flight bound for Cambodia, officials said Tuesday.

Recommended for you

Malaria parasites able to sense their hosts calorie intake

July 5, 2017

Even though malaria still kills one child every minute, the vast majority of those infected still survive, with roughly 200 million new infections every year. A new study has shown that the infectious agent responsible for ...

Muscles can 'ask' for the energy they need

July 5, 2017

Muscles require energy to perform all of the movements that we do in a day, and now, for the first time, researchers at the Texas A&M College of Medicine have shown how muscles "request" more energy from fat storage tissues ...

Powerful new technique can clone thousands of genes at once

July 5, 2017

Scientists at Johns Hopkins, Rutgers, the University of Trento in Italy, and Harvard Medical School report they have developed a new molecular technique called LASSO cloning, which can be used to isolate thousands of long ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.