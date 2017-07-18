Genetically engineered yeast soak up heavy metal pollution

July 21, 2017 by Alex Berezow
Genetically engineered yeast soak up heavy metal pollution
Credit: American Council on Science and Health

Environmental contamination with heavy metals is often the result of various types of industrial processes. Because heavy metals can be dangerous to humans and other wildlife, contaminated sites need to be cleaned up. This isn't easy. Chemical extraction methods can introduce different types of pollutants into the environment.

Bioremediation—using biological organisms to clean polluted areas—is a hot area of research. Some plants can naturally sop up without any ill effects, but plants don't always grow large enough to soak up all the pollution. Besides, plants can't be used to clean up contaminated water.

So, scientists have increasingly chosen to use the techniques of biotechnology to create genetically engineered microbes capable of gobbling up pollution. The latest example of this was described by a team of Romanian and Norwegian researchers in the journal Applied Microbiology and Biotechnology.

The researchers created new protein-encoding genes that consisted of three parts: (1) A cell membrane anchor; (2) ; and (3) one of three kinds of metal-binding peptides. When these new genes were expressed in Saccharomyces cerevisiae (the common baker's yeast), the new proteins attached to the inner side of the cell membrane and glowed green. (See modified figure. The green glow was necessary for the researchers to verify the location of the proteins in the cell.)

Genetically engineered yeast soak up heavy metal pollution
Credit: Brian Stansberry/Wikipedia

Then, the engineered yeast were tested for their ability to soak up various types of metals. Yeast engineered with a metal-binding peptide made up of aspartate and glutamate were the best at adsorbing copper and ; cysteine peptides were best at adsorbing cadmium and ; and histidine peptides were most adept at adsorbing cobalt and . The best performing strains were able to remove about 80% of their respective metal ions.

The next step, should the authors choose to pursue it, would be to test the engineered yeasts' ability to function in a more useful setting, such as a or an actual contamination site. Also, they will need to determine the best way to harvest (and dispose of) the yeast cells after they have accumulated the toxic metals.

Explore further: Baker's yeast can help plants cope with soil contamination

More information: Lavinia Liliana Ruta et al. Heavy metal accumulation by Saccharomyces cerevisiae cells armed with metal binding hexapeptides targeted to the inner face of the plasma membrane, Applied Microbiology and Biotechnology (2017). DOI: 10.1007/s00253-017-8335-0

Related Stories

Baker's yeast can help plants cope with soil contamination

July 3, 2017

Few plant species can tolerate the toxic effects of soil pollutants. In a study published in Scientific Reports, a research team led by Paula Duque from the Instituto Gulbenkian de Ciencia (IGC; Portugal) reports that two ...

Extracting heavy metals with vegetable oils

August 18, 2016

Dangerous lead levels in drinking water in cities across the nation have recently made national headlines. Water contaminated with lead, mercury, or other heavy metals poses serious problems for not only our health but also ...

Microbots can clean up polluted water

April 11, 2016

(Phys.org)—A new study shows that a swarm of hundreds of thousands of tiny microbots, each smaller than the width of a human hair, can be deployed into industrial wastewater to absorb and remove toxic heavy metals. The ...

Recommended for you

Genetically engineered yeast soak up heavy metal pollution

July 21, 2017

Environmental contamination with heavy metals is often the result of various types of industrial processes. Because heavy metals can be dangerous to humans and other wildlife, contaminated sites need to be cleaned up. This ...

3-D imaging of surface chemistry in confinement

July 20, 2017

EPFL researchers have developed an optical imaging tool to visualize surface chemistry in real time. They imaged the interfacial chemistry in the microscopically confined geometry of a simple glass micro-capillary. The glass ...

Nontoxic underwater adhesive could bring new surgical glue

July 20, 2017

A nontoxic glue modeled after adhesive proteins produced by mussels and other creatures has been found to out-perform commercially available products, pointing toward potential surgical glues to replace sutures and staples.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.