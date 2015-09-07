Study calls for review into census capture of 'mixed' populations

July 27, 2017

Current methods of capturing mixed race/ethnicity populations in global censuses are unreliable, and must be reviewed to ensure increasingly diverse populations are effectively reported, a study published today in Ethnic and Racial Studies suggests.

The study investigated three current methods of mixed capture: 'exact combinations' of interest (used in England and Wales), 'open response' (Scotland and Northern Ireland), and 'multi-ticking' across population categories (the USA and Canada), to assess the optimal approach.

Analyzing the effectiveness of each method in terms of its stated aims, consistency of findings in the same subjects across censuses, and overall capture of mixed races and ethnicities, the study reveals serious quality problems with all three approaches.

The considerable variation between countries' demography and measurement methods led the author to urge caution in proposing one overall 'gold standard' method of capture. Instead, it was suggested that 'multi-ticking' should be continued in the US and Canada, with clearer instructions for respondents, and extensively trialled as a potential alternative to the 'exact combinations' in England and Wales, given its effectiveness in capturing racial/ethnic variation.

The mixed racial/ethnic group is one of the fastest growing in both the UK and North America. In the 2011 England and Wales Census, for example, 1.2 million persons of 'mixed/multiple' ethnicity were recorded, up from around 670,000 in 2001. With experts widely expecting substantial increases in the size of the mixed population in western countries in the coming years, the need for reliable, accurate data is of growing significance.

As the author of the study, Peter J. Aspinall, commented: "The presence of a growing mixed population in most countries is a recent phenomenon or one made more visible through measurement. This raises challenges for the capture of this population in censuses and surveys.

"The methods used in many of these censuses have, to date, failed to reliably do so. With the next round of global censuses fast approaching, the need to identify the best methods for capturing what are increasingly complex mixes is all the more pressing."

Explore further: One in six households in Scotland are of mixed ethnicity

More information: Peter J. Aspinall, What kind of mixed race/ethnicity data is needed for the 2020/21 global population census round: the cases of the UK, USA, and Canada, Ethnic and Racial Studies (2017). DOI: 10.1080/01419870.2017.1346267

Related Stories

One in six households in Scotland are of mixed ethnicity

May 27, 2014

New research on the Scottish census data shows that 1 in 6 of Scotland's households of two or more people are multi-ethnic. Ethnic diversity is increasing throughout Scottish society, as immigrants have settled in new areas, ...

2011 UK Census: Ethnic diversity is home grown

June 17, 2013

Immigration has had less significant impact than British births on the rising population of most of England and Wales' ethnic groups, according to the latest analysis of the 2011 Census by University of Manchester researchers.

Recommended for you

Identifying major transitions in human cultural evolution

July 26, 2017

Over the past 10,000 years human cultures have expanded from small groups of hunter-gatherers to colossal and complexly organized societies. The secrets to how and why this major cultural transition occurred have largely ...

When should the police use confrontational tactics?

July 25, 2017

Citizens depend on police to provide public safety while maintaining the trust of the community. How can democratic societies balance these two, often conflicting, aims—given citizens' often divergent views over basic tenets ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.