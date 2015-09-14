Best of Last Week – Possible phenomenon beyond Standard Model, Wow! mystery signal solved and alcohol impact on brain

In space news, a team with the Center of Planetary Science announced that the 'Wow!' mystery signal from space was finally explained. Recorded in 1977, the mysterious signal had some suggesting it was evidence of aliens. And Ben Hoscheit, an undergrad at UW-Madison presented the results of his study to the American Astronomical Society that supported the idea that the Milky Way exists within a cosmological void. Also, a team at the University of Zurich announced that they had built the largest virtual universe ever simulated—cataloguing 25 billion virtual galaxies from 2 trillion virtual particles.

In other news, an international team of collaborators announced that they had developed a new form of carbon that's hard as a rock, yet elastic, like rubber. A team at Queen Mary University of London and Goldsmiths University of London found that they were able to improve people's creativity through electrical brain stimulation by suppressing a part of brain processing that is normally involved in reasoning. And another international team announced that they had discovered the oldest Homo sapiens fossils at Jebel Irhoud, Morocco.

And finally, if you're under the impression that a glass of wine with dinner every night is healthy, you might want to think again, as a team from the University of Oxford and University College London conducted a study finding that even moderate drinking is linked to a decline in brain health. Long-term consumption of moderate amounts of alcoholic beverages, they claim, resulted in risk for hippocampal atrophy, a form of brain damage that impacts spatial navigation and memory.

