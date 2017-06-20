University of Michigan getting driverless shuttles this fall

June 21, 2017
University of Michigan getting driverless shuttles this fall
A driverless shuttle carries passengers at the University of Michigan, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Two driverless shuttles will begin operating at the university this fall. The tall, airy, 15-passenger shuttles will carry students and staff in a two-mile loop on campus roads alongside regular traffic. The shuttle will be free and insured by the university. The electric shuttles are made by French startup NAVYA, which has deployed 25 shuttles worldwide since last year and is operating them on campuses in Australia and Japan. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Two driverless shuttles will begin operating at the University of Michigan this fall.

The tall, airy, 15-passenger shuttles will carry students and staff in a two-mile loop on campus roads alongside regular traffic.

The will be free and insured by the . A trained specialist will ride on each shuttle but won't steer it. The shuttle goes around 15 miles per hour.

The electric shuttles are made by French startup NAVYA, which has deployed 25 shuttles worldwide since last year and is operating them on campuses in Australia and Japan.

NAVYA plans to make 80 driverless shuttles this year. It's opening a manufacturing facility in Michigan soon to help reach that goal.

The university's MCity autonomous research partnership paid $500,000 for the shuttles and the systems to operate them.

University of Michigan getting driverless shuttles this fall
A driverless shuttle is shown parked at the University of Michigan, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Two driverless shuttles will begin operating at the university this fall. The tall, airy, 15-passenger shuttles will carry students and staff in a two-mile loop on campus roads alongside regular traffic. The shuttle will be free and insured by the university. The electric shuttles are made by French startup NAVYA, which has deployed 25 shuttles worldwide since last year and is operating them on campuses in Australia and Japan. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Explore further: NAVYA Self-driving shuttle goes to work in Las Vegas

Related Stories

Autonomous shuttles in Switzerland

November 4, 2015

For the first time in Switzerland, autonomous shuttles could make the rounds of a city center. Researchers at EPFL, in association with the startup BestMile and the public bus operator PostBus, are working on how to integrate ...

San Francisco approves employee shuttle rules (Update)

January 21, 2014

San Francisco transportation officials have approved a new pilot plan to regulate private employee shuttles operated by tech companies like Facebook and Google and charge a fee for the vehicles to use public bus stops.

Recommended for you

Ringing the changes: Dutch bike lock blocks rider's phone

June 21, 2017

A telecom company in the Netherlands has teamed up with the country's traffic safety authority to develop a bicycle lock that also blocks its mobile network, in a move aimed at protecting young riders who regularly pedal ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

rderkis
not rated yet 3 hours ago
That is so cool!

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.