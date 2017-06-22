June 22, 2017

Underprivileged teenagers more likely to give up their university ambitions

by University College London

Underprivileged teenagers more likely to give up their university ambitions
Credit: Flickr commons

Early intervention to maintain and raise expectations could increase the number of teenagers from less privileged backgrounds entering higher education, finds a new study by the UCL Institute of Education (IOE).

The research, published in the Oxford Review of Education, analysed how young people's expectations of applying to university change between the ages of 14 and 17, finding that those from less advantaged backgrounds were more likely to stop, and less likely to start or consider applying, than their more advantaged peers. This was true even when comparing individuals with the same .

Through analysis of a survey of 14- to 20-year-olds conducted between 2004 and 2010, Dr Jake Anders from the IOE found that a substantial proportion of young people changed their minds about whether they were planning to apply to university – with the change running in both directions – and that played a significant part in whether expectations changed. The study used data from the Longitudinal Study of Young People in England.

Compared to the most advantaged fifth of young people, the least advantaged fifth had more than twice the probability of switching from being 'likely to apply' to 'unlikely to apply'. Conversely, the most advantaged fifth had more than twice the probability of changing from being 'unlikely to apply' to 'likely to apply'.

How young people reacted to new information on their academic attainment at age 16 also depended on their background. For those with higher socioeconomic status, improvements in were significantly more likely to raise expectations of applying for university.

Dr Anders, said: "These findings suggest that part of the socioeconomic difference in university applications has its roots during the period when potential applicants are aged between 14 and 17 and, as such, it's not too late to target policies at this age group to try and narrow the gap.

"Intervening early to maintain expectations, rather than attempting to raise them later, is more likely to be successful as this will ensure individuals engage in steps that keep them on track to be in a position to apply for university.

"Sixteen could also be a key age for interventions. This is a difficult point in time to reach young people as many move between educational institutions or leave full time altogether. However, it may be the case that providing fresh guidance in the light of exam results could play an important part in ensuring get the right educational message."

More information: www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/1 … 3054985.2017.1329722

Provided by University College London

Citation: Underprivileged teenagers more likely to give up their university ambitions (2017, June 22) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-06-underprivileged-teenagers-university-ambitions.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Young adults in Britain more likely to drink heavily if they smoke or have a higher education background
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

10 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

15 hours ago

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Sep 9, 2024

When streets were lit by gas lights

Sep 9, 2024

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Sep 8, 2024

When Jeff Beck Toured With The Beach Boys

Sep 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (1)