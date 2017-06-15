Wind turbines can pick up the slack on coldest days

June 16, 2017 by Hayley Dunning
Wind turbines can pick up the slack on coldest days
Credit: Imperial College London

Winter days are usually less windy, but a new analysis shows turbines work harder on the coldest days, when power demand is highest.

During winter in Great Britain, warmer periods are often windier, while colder periods are often calmer, due to the prevailing weather patterns. Colder periods are also when electricity demand increases.

This means that wind turbines are widely considered to be producing the least energy when demand is highest. However, the new study, published today in the journal Environmental Research Letters, shows that on the very coldest days, turbines often produce more power than the average winter day.

The team, which involved scientists from the Met Office Hadley Centre, Imperial College London and the University of Reading, found that during high demand (cold) days, capacity from turbines decreased by an average of a third.

However, during the highest five percent of energy demand days, half had above-average wind power, due to more of these days having strong easterly winds.

The research suggests that a spread of turbines around Great Britain would make the most of the varied wind patterns associated with the coldest days – maximising power supply during high demand conditions.

Results also suggest that during high demand periods offshore wind power provides a more secure supply compared to onshore, as offshore wind is sustained at higher levels.

Hazel Thornton, of the Met Office Hadley Centre, is one of the paper's authors. She said: "The very coldest days are associated with a mix of different weather patterns, some of which produce high winds in parts of Great Britain.

"For example, very high pressure over Scandinavia and lower pressure over Southern Europe blows cold continental air from the east over Great Britain, giving high demand, but also high wind power. In contrast, winds blowing from the north, such as happened during December 2010, typically give very high demand but lower wind supply."

Professor Sir Brian Hoskins, of the University of Reading and Chair of Imperial College London's Grantham Institute – Climate Change and the Environment, is one of the paper's other authors. He said: "A system that is distributed around Great Britain is less influenced by low generation on cold, still winter days: low wind in one region tends to be compensated by elsewhere. The average drop in generation is only about a third, and is generally smaller than this on the really cold days."

Explore further: Enough wind to power global energy demand, new research says

More information: Hazel E Thornton et al. The relationship between wind power, electricity demand and winter weather patterns in Great Britain, Environmental Research Letters (2017). DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/aa69c6

5 comments

Shootist
not rated yet 2 hours ago
The 21st-century economy needs cheap and plentiful power 24/7. Wind cannot deliver cheap, plentiful or 24/7.

Have you hugged a fracker today? You should.
humy
not rated yet 2 hours ago
Wind cannot deliver cheap, .

false; it is currently often (if not usually) cheaper than fossil fuel energy (just google the figures for yourself) and is one of the cheapest energy sources known.
As for "24/7", haven't you head of the supergrid and batteries and combining different types of renewables?
MR166
not rated yet 1 hour ago
Humy don't you realize that wind and solar sell for less than the competition because of their unreliability? In fact sometimes wind sells for less than zero.
http://www.slate....hat.html
MR166
not rated yet 24 minutes ago
Converting wind and solar into reliable 24/7 power sources is more complicated than just storing power say for 24 hours. I would venture to make a guesstimate that one would need to be able to store at least one weeks worth of power from these sources in order to close the backup generators that support them. Also as the percentage of power supplied be solar and wind increases the problem gets worse, not better. A super grid would help but you still need to have excess unused generating capacity available to fill in the gaps. This capacity could be wind or solar if it was distributed in a wide enough area. It would all work if wind and solar become cheap enough that we could allow large portions of it to remain idle when not needed.
MR166
not rated yet 12 minutes ago
Now if someone develops a business that can utilize this unused solar and wind backup capacity it would have the same effect as unlimited battery backup. Say one developed aluminium smelter whose output could be increased, decreased or even shut down as conditions warrant. Then this idle generating capacity could be put to good economic use make solar and wind much more cost effective.

