Tesla looking at entering music streaming

June 23, 2017
Tesla would offer multiple levels of service starting with a radio-type platform akin to Pandora, Recode reported, quoting anony
Tesla would offer multiple levels of service starting with a radio-type platform akin to Pandora, Recode reported, quoting anonymous sources

Electric carmaker Tesla said Thursday it was considering ways to enter music streaming amid a report it may launch a unique new service.

The high-end carmaker, which already has a tie-up with streaming leader Spotify in some , said it was aiming at ways to please drivers.

"We believe it's important to have an exceptional in-car experience so our customers can listen to the music they want from whatever source they choose," a Tesla spokesperson said.

The company was responding to a report that Tesla had reached out directly to major music labels about creating its own service.

Technology news site Recode said Tesla was discussing the creation of a service unique to the automaker which would be integrated into the cars, which are already connected to the internet.

Tesla would offer multiple levels of service starting with a radio-type platform akin to Pandora, Recode reported, quoting anonymous sources.

The move comes as streaming rapidly grows and becomes the preferred method of listening for many motorists rather than terrestrial radio.

Spotify has maintained its dominance of streaming despite challenges from upstarts such as Apple Music and Tidal and more established players such as Deezer and Rhapsody.

Explore further: Sirius XM buys stake in music streaming site Pandora

Related Stories

Recommended for you

Ringing the changes: Dutch bike lock blocks rider's phone

June 21, 2017

A telecom company in the Netherlands has teamed up with the country's traffic safety authority to develop a bicycle lock that also blocks its mobile network, in a move aimed at protecting young riders who regularly pedal ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.