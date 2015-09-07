Scientists call for consistent guidelines on social media use in research

June 15, 2017
Scientists call for consistent guidelines on social media use in research
Social media users were generally more supportive if the research was conducted to a high standard. Credit: University of York

Scientists at the University of York have called for guidelines, informed by public opinion, to be made available to researchers who are considering using social media as a research tool.

Whilst there has been much debate on the ethics of using posts in research, a comprehensive search of studies from around the globe only identified 11 that have explored the views of social users on employing such research methods, and as few as six which considered the views of researchers.

Attitudes from social media users varied according to the studies, from people stating that such research is essential, to those strongly against their posts being used in this context.

Social media users were generally more supportive of their content being used if the research was conducted to a high standard, was conducted by respected researchers, did not include children or vulnerable people, and was aimed at making life better for patients or communities.

Personal views

Social media, such as Twitter and Facebook, are increasingly used by researchers to get a more personal and immediate view of peoples' experiences on a range of issues, such as drug use, attempted suicide, and virus outbreaks.

Much of social media is publically available and provides a large amount of useful data to researchers; this can include geo-tagging information for researching disease spread and searches for clusters of key words, such as 'virus' or 'infection.'

Dr Su Golder, from the University of York's Department of Health Sciences, said: "We can see how popular social media is becoming in academic fields due to the number of journals and discussion lists dedicated to social media research and training programmes for researchers on how to use these channels as a

"There is no doubt that social media can be very useful in research, but there are many important ethical questions that surround it.  Should researchers have to ask permission from the person posting the information? Can they use non-public sites? Is it enough for researchers to anonymise any posts that they use?"

Raising awareness

Some research institutions provide specific ethical guidelines on social media in research, but others do not have any and some will instead defer to organisations such as the Association for Internet Researchers (AoIR) Guidelines.

Dr Golder said: "Many social media users do not realise that their views could be used in research and they are therefore not posting comments and images with this in mind. 

"The more social media users become aware that researchers are looking at their accounts, the greater the risk that users become guarded about posting their honest opinions or posting anything at all.  

"This is particularly important for that provide valuable support networks across a range of issues, such as channels dedicated to information for new mothers, advice for cancer patients, and recovering alcoholics.

"It is therefore important that consistent and universal guidelines are produced that are informed by the views of social media users and that this becomes standard practice in ethics approval processes at universities and other research institutions."

Explore further: Can seeing the Facebook logo make you crave social media?

More information: Su Golder et al. Attitudes Toward the Ethics of Research Using Social Media: A Systematic Review, Journal of Medical Internet Research (2017). DOI: 10.2196/jmir.7082

Related Stories

Can seeing the Facebook logo make you crave social media?

May 9, 2017

A new study examined how social media cues such as the Facebook logo may affect frequent and less frequent social media users differently, sparking spontaneous hedonic reactions that make it difficult to resist social media ...

AAFP recommends doctors explore use of social media

November 26, 2015

(HealthDay)—The use of social media channels and associated benefits for physicians are highlighted in a recent article published by the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP). And guidelines are provided for physicians ...

Tips provided for leveraging social media

June 22, 2016

(HealthDay)—During a presentation at the 2016 American Medical Association Annual Meeting, Kevin Pho, M.D., founder and editor of the popular physician blog KevinMD, shared insights into making a difference in health care ...

Narcissistic individuals use social media to self-promote

December 1, 2016

A new statistical review of 62 studies with over 13,000 individuals found that narcissism has a modest but reliable positive relationship with a range of social media behaviors. The largest effects were with the number of ...

Recommended for you

Study sheds light on Neanderthal-Homo sapiens transition

June 14, 2017

Archaeologists at The Australian National University (ANU) and the University of Sydney have provided a window into one of the most exciting periods in human history - the transition between Neanderthals and modern humans.

Giant flying turkey once roamed Australia

June 14, 2017

A giant, flying turkey as tall as a kangaroo once roamed Australia, palaeontologists said Wednesday, after an analysis of fossils and bones from around the country revealed five extinct bird species.

Alpha leaders tend to be front-runner candidates

June 13, 2017

The tenets of Social Darwinism may have lost favor long ago, but the rise of political populism in the 21st Century continues to support the maxim that "the strong survive", and are most adept at leading during challenging ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.