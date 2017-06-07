Satellite data finds peak in a daily lightning cycle

June 9, 2017 by Phillip Gentry
Satellite data finds peak in a daily lightning cycle
The data also can be used as a baseline for measuring daily lightning cycle changes caused by climate change, according to Themis Chronis. Credit: Phillip Gentry / UAH

No matter where you are on middle Earth (from about 38° S to 38° N), there is a daily cycle to both the frequency and the power of lightning.

On average, lightning is most frequent in the late afternoon and early evening, especially over land—a cycle that has been known since the 1920s.

Data from the Lightning Imaging Sensor of NASA's Tropical Rainfall Measuring Mission (TRMM), however, shows that lightning is typically at it's brightest and most powerful at mid-morning—about 9 a.m. local solar time.

In addition to providing insight into a fundamental process of nature, because lightning's is related to atmospheric conditions this data also can be used as a baseline for measuring daily lightning cycle changes caused by climate change, according to Themis Chronis, an assistant physics professor and a research scientist at the Earth System Science Center at The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH).

Supported by the National Climate Assessment, this research at UAH and NASA is in print at the "Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society" and is available online.

"This brightness curve shows consistent behavior on a global scale," Chronis said. "If we look at this using local solar time, the energetic characteristics vary over time over both land and ocean. Wherever you look, this is consistent behavior. It's how nature works."

While the TRMM Lightning Imaging Sensor collected data on lightning flash radiance (a proxy for lightning's power) for about 17 years, most of the previous research using LIS data focused on lightning frequency and location. The study of lightning strength used data gathered from 2002 to 2014.

While the climatological curve of lightning strength is consistent, it isn't the same over land and ocean: The curve over land shows more variation during the daily cycle, while the less frequent lightning over the oceans shows less variation in strength during the 24 hour cycle.

This seems to support a hypothesis developed to explain the daily lightning , Chronis said. It's all driven by the sun.

In the early morning as the sun peeks over the horizon, it directly warms clouds from dissipating storms. Earlier research showed this is when late night-early morning continental storms reach their maximum horizontal extent.

"Our study shows it should also be expected that the flash energy should also be higher," Chronis said. "This is exactly what we see happening."

"On a climatological scale, we have our maximum in flash rates in the afternoon over land, but the most energetic flashes are in the morning," he said. "We can't, however, assert a purely inverse relationship between the two variables.

"We're pretty sure (the variation in strength) has to do with a storm's size, which on a climatological basis has to do with the sun. You see two different behaviors—storm building and dissipation—stemming from the same source: The sun."

Explore further: Morning is the time for powerful lightning

Related Stories

Morning is the time for powerful lightning

March 17, 2015

Wherever you are, if it's 8 a.m. it's time for the kids to be in school, time perhaps for a second cup of coffee, and time for the most powerful lightning strokes of the day.

Cassini spots daytime lightning on Saturn

July 19, 2012

(Phys.org) -- Saturn was playing the lightning storm blues. NASA's Cassini spacecraft has captured images of last year's storm on Saturn, the largest storm seen up-close at the planet, with bluish spots in the middle of swirling ...

Recommended for you

Relation between comets and earth's atmosphere uncovered

June 8, 2017

The difficult yet successful measurement of several isotopes of the noble gas xenon on comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko using the Bernese instrument ROSINA on the Rosetta probe shows that materials arrived on Earth due to ...

Research targets PFOA threat to drinking water

June 8, 2017

A highly toxic water pollutant, known as perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), last year caused a number of U.S. communities to close their drinking water supplies. Because of its historical use in Teflon production and other industrial ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.