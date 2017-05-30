Identify and manage raspberry, blackberry pests with new industry reference

June 2, 2017
Identify and manage raspberry, blackberry pests with new industry reference
This comprehensive up-to-date industry reference helps users quickly identify and manage raspberry and blackberry diseases, insect pests, and abiotic orders with more than 200 high-quality images for diagnosis and practical management guidelines. Credit: The American Phytopathological Society

Raspberries and blackberries are favorites among consumers—but unfortunately also favorites for plant diseases, bugs, and other pests.

A new resource from APS PRESS, the Compendium of Raspberry and Blackberry Diseases and Pests, Second Edition, helps ensure more berries make it into the mouths of consumers.

This comprehensive up-to-date industry reference helps users quickly identify and manage raspberry and diseases, , and abiotic orders with more than 200 high-quality images for diagnosis and practical management guidelines.

Significantly larger than the first edition, Compendium of Raspberry and Blackberry Diseases and Pests, Second Edition greatly expands its coverage of the crop. The book is filled with revised and updated information and management guidelines for traditional production systems, but it also covers issues that occur in the newer organic and high-tunnel production. Its scope also geographically expands of cover the world's raspberry and blackberry production regions. Plus, it covers new diseases and viruses that have been identified since the first edition. In total, this latest edition has expanded by more than more than 50 pages, and nearly all other information has been revised and updated.

Each section of this comprehensive book includes information on symptoms, causal organisms, distribution, diagnostic features or detection methods, and management strategies.

  • Bacterial, fungal, and viral diseases
  • Insect and mite pests
  • Abiotic disorders, such as herbicide injury and environmental stressors
  • Diseases caused by an alga
  • Diseases caused by a phytoplasma

Also included are two new sections on the use and effects of cultural practices, as well as the development of healthy planting materials in the nursery/greenhouse industry.

The Compendium of Raspberry and Blackberry Diseases and Pests, Second Edition is ideal for commercial growing operations, nurseries, crop consultants, extension educators, diagnosticians, plant pathologists, entomologists, horticulturists, regulators, and gardeners.

Explore further: $10 Raspberry Pi Zero W is new Raspberry Pi Zero variant with wireless WAN and Bluetooth

Related Stories

Scientists find aphid resistance in black raspberry

October 31, 2012

There's good news for fans of black raspberries: A U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) scientist and his commercial colleague have found black raspberries that have resistance to a disease-spreading aphid.

Recommended for you

A better dye job for roots—in plants

June 1, 2017

Once we start coloring our hair, we may be surprised to learn that we begin to have a problem in common with plant biologists: finding the right dye for our roots. In the case of the biologists, just the right chemical is ...

How the Galapagos cormorant lost its ability to fly

June 1, 2017

The flightless cormorant is one of a diverse array of animals that live on the Galapagos Islands, which piqued Charles Darwin's scientific curiosity in the 1830s. He hypothesized that altered evolutionary pressures may have ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.