Pandora CEO Tim Westergren departs

June 27, 2017

Pandora, under intensifying pressure from Spotify and Apple Music, says that CEO Tim Westergren has stepped down.

The internet radio company said Tuesday that Chief Financial Officer Naveen Chopra will serve as interim CEO as it looks for a permanent replacement. The Oakland, California, company says Westergren is also leaving Pandora's board.

Pandora has revamped its online radio service and launched a new on-demand service to better compete with Spotify, which has far more paying . Pandora had 4.7 million subscribers at the end of March, while Spotify says it had more than 50 million.

Shares of Pandora Media Inc., which are already down 35 percent since the beginning of the year, fell 3 percent to $8.20 in morning trading Tuesday.

