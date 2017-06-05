Open-source approach provides faster, better solubility predictions

June 6, 2017
Open-source approach provides faster, better solubility predictions
A snapshot from a Molecular Dynamics simulation of an atomistic model of a naphthalene crystal. This crystal is periodically repeated in all directions, to eliminate surface effects. Credit: Daan Frenkel, University of Cambridge

The solubility of any given substance—the measure of how well the substance dissolves into another substance referred to as the solvent—depends on basic properties like temperature and pressure, as well as the chemical identities of the dissolved substance (the solute) and the solvent.

Predicting is important to a variety of applications. In the pharmaceutical field, for example, it is crucial to know the solubility of a drug since it directly determines its availability to the body. The petroleum industry provides another example: Substances with low solubility can form scales or unwanted deposits in pipes or on drills, causing blockages and other big problems.

Despite the importance of predicting solubility, it is not an easy matter. One approach, using "brute force" simulations, requires long computing times. Other techniques, while faster, fail to predict accurate solubility values. This week in The Journal of Chemical Physics, researchers report a new type of software that enables convenient solubility estimations of essentially any molecular substance over wide temperature and pressure ranges. The code makes use of readily available open-source software and is expected to be widely adopted.

Daan Frenkel of the University of Cambridge in the U.K. worked with colleagues Lunna Li, also in Cambridge, and Tim Totton, of British Petroleum, to develop the code.

"We made a conscious choice to use well-documented, freely available software because we wanted to make our approach available to anyone," Frenkel said. "A general-purpose tool to compute solubilities has been lacking for a long time. The underlying methodology was there, but nobody had actually created a working program."

Open-source approach provides faster, better solubility predictions
A snapshot from a Molecular Dynamics simulation showing a single naphthalene molecule, dissolved in water. The simulation technique makes it possible to compute the concentration of naphthalene molecules in water at the solubility limit. Credit: Daan Frenkel, University of Cambridge

The software developed by this group uses standard thermodynamic expressions that have been known since the mid-19th century, such as . The approach exploits the fact that when a solid or liquid phase are in equilibrium, their pressures are equal. When a liquid or solid are heated, molecules escape and form vapor. This vapor pressure can be calculated using computer models.

For example, a lump of sugar dissolving in water: Sugar molecules exist either in a solid state—the crystalline sugar lump—or completely surrounded by water molecules once they've dissolved. The amount of sugar in each of the two phases, solid and solution, is determined by the energy required to move between those phases. The solubility can be calculated by computing the vapor pressure of the two phases and equating them.

To model the solid phase, the investigators used a model referred to as an Einstein crystal. In this model, non-interacting solute molecules are placed on a lattice and tethered to a lattice point with a mathematical spring. The vapor pressure of the crystal is computed by calculating the work needed to switch off the springs and switch on interactions between the tethered molecules.

To model a dissolved solute molecule, the investigators used a standard energy potential for the solvent in question, which was water in the examples used to test their software, and calculated the work in three steps. First, a cavity in the solvent is created. A solute molecule is then inserted into the cavity and, finally, the cavity is shrunk to the size of the solute molecule. This procedure eliminates a number of errors and produces accurate estimates of the vapor and, thus, the solubility.

In this week's report, the investigators tested their code on naphthalene dissolved in water and predicted a solubility that compares well with experimental values. Future investigations will focus on extending the software so that it can handle larger solute .

Explore further: First luminescent molecular system with a lower critical solution temperature

More information: "Computational methodology for solubility prediction: Application to the sparingly soluble solutes," Journal of Chemical Physics (2017). DOI: 10.1063/1.4983754

Related Stories

Frictional heat dehydrates magma

December 28, 2015

In contrast to the conventional view, new findings demonstrate that frictional heat in rising magma can drive outgassing of water vapor, which contributes to the dehydration of molten magma – and reduces the pressure in ...

Hot melt extruded and injection moulded dosage forms

April 27, 2016

Hot Melt Extrusion (HME) and Injection Moulding (IM) are becoming more prevalent in the drug delivery field due to their advantages over current pharmaceutical manufacturing techniques. HME is a continuous process that can ...

Recommended for you

Similar lipids cluster in soybean cell membrane model

June 6, 2017

A cell's plasma membrane forms a protective barrier, separating its inner contents from the outside environment. There is a pressing need to better understand the complex lipid bilayer that makes up this membrane, which limits ...

New diode features optically controlled capacitance

June 6, 2017

A team of researchers at the Israel Institute of Technology has developed a new capacitor with a metal-insulator-semiconductor (MIS) diode structure that is tunable by illumination. The capacitor, which features embedded ...

One step closer to the quantum internet by distillation

June 6, 2017

Scientists all over the world are working towards new methods to realize an unhackable internet, an internet based on quantum entanglement – an invisible quantum mechanical connection – as networking links. The greatest ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.