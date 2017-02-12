Report: Mexican journalists, activists targeted with spyware

June 19, 2017

An internet watchdog has found that Mexican journalists, lawyers and activists were targeted by Israeli-produced spyware that is sold exclusively to governments.

A report published Monday by Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto says the targets included people investigating alleged government corruption and purported human rights abuses by security forces.

They received messages with links that, if clicked on, opened up their devices to being spied upon. Prominent journalists Carmen Aristegui and Carlos Loret de Mola were among those targeted.

The Mexican government issued a statement "categorically" denying spying on human rights defenders, journalists, anti-corruption activists or anyone else without proper judicial authorization.

Citizen Lab reported in February that the NSO Group spyware had been used against Mexican activists who campaigned against sugary drinks and junk food.

