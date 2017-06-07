Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Hawaii's Big Island

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake shook Hawaii's southernmost island Thursday morning.
The U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday that the quake was centered about 11 miles (18 kilometers) southeast of Volcano town on the Big Island. It hit just after 7 a.m.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says no tsunami was expected as a result of the earthquake.
The USGS put the earthquake at magnitude 5.3.
Explore further: Earthquake hits Indonesia's Bali island, but no casualties
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read moreClick here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.