Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Hawaii's Big Island

June 8, 2017
earthquake
Seismogram being recorded by a seismograph at the Weston Observatory in Massachusetts, USA. Credit: Wikipedia

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake shook Hawaii's southernmost island Thursday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday that the quake was centered about 11 miles (18 kilometers) southeast of Volcano town on the Big Island. It hit just after 7 a.m.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says no tsunami was expected as a result of the earthquake.

The USGS put the at 5.3.

Explore further: Earthquake hits Indonesia's Bali island, but no casualties

Related Stories

Strong quake hits east Indonesia; no tsunami threat

December 21, 2014

A strong earthquake struck off the coast of eastern Indonesia on Sunday evening, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, and authorities said there was no threat of a tsunami.

Papua New Guinea quake causes small tsunami, no damage

December 17, 2016

A powerful earthquake struck off the coast of Papua New Guinea on Saturday, generating a small tsunami and knocking out power in parts of the Pacific island nation. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Strong earthquake hits western Indonesia

June 2, 2016

A strong undersea earthquake hit western Indonesia early Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Recommended for you

Relation between comets and earth's atmosphere uncovered

June 8, 2017

The difficult yet successful measurement of several isotopes of the noble gas xenon on comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko using the Bernese instrument ROSINA on the Rosetta probe shows that materials arrived on Earth due to ...

Research targets PFOA threat to drinking water

June 8, 2017

A highly toxic water pollutant, known as perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), last year caused a number of U.S. communities to close their drinking water supplies. Because of its historical use in Teflon production and other industrial ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.