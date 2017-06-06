Lowe's to lay off about 125 workers, move jobs to India

June 7, 2017

Home improvement retailer Lowe's says it's laying off approximately 125 information technology workers, the third round of job cuts this year.

Chief Information Officer Paul Ramsay said in a memo that the affected workers were notified Wednesday. He said the Mooresville, North Carolina-based company has spent the last several years planning a strategic IT workforce team to respond better in what he called "this highly competitive 24/7 ." Some of the jobs will be relocated to Bangalore, India.

Ramsey said Lowe's will provide a severance package, access to outplacement assistance and a job fair for IT positions with other local employers.

In January, Lowe's announced of approximately 2,400 full-time workers, many of them at the store level. In February, Lowe's cut more than 500 full-time corporate jobs.

Explore further: Microsoft, Lowe's to help remodelers through virtual reality

Related Stories

Now in aisle 3 at Lowe's: robots

October 28, 2014

The robots are coming. Lowe's is testing whether new bots on wheels can improve its customer service, like helping a shopper find a match for something as simple as a nail.

'Angry Birds' maker Rovio cuts 213 jobs

October 21, 2015

Rovio Entertainment, the maker of "Angry Birds" and other mobile games, said it cut nearly a third of its workforce Wednesday as it restructures its business.

Seagate to cut more than 2,000 China jobs: reports

January 14, 2017

US hard-disk drive manufacturer Seagate Technology will lay off more than 2,000 Chinese workers as it shutters a factory in eastern China, reports said Saturday, prompting anger among employees.

Recommended for you

Czech 'GyroDrive' beats flying cars for hybrid licence

June 7, 2017

As global automakers compete to bring the first flying car to market, Czech pilot Pavel Brezina is trying a different tack: instead of creating a car that flies, he has made a "GyroDrive"—a mini helicopter you can drive.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.