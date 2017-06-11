Islands and coastal regions are threatened the most

June 12, 2017
island
A small Fijian island. Image: Wikipedia.

Humans are responsible for the movement of an increasing number of species into new territories which they previously never inhabited. The number of established alien species varies according to world region. What was previously unclear is where the most established alien species could be found and which factors characterise their distribution.

An international team consisting of 25 researchers under the leadership of Dr Wayne Dawson from the University of Durham (United Kingdom), who began his research on this topic in Mark van Kleunen's research group in Konstanz, created a database for eight animal and plant groups (mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles, fishes, spiders, ants and vascular plants) that were found to occur in regions outside of their original habitat. The study of the distribution of these species led the research team to identify 186 islands and 423 mainland regions in total. This project allowed the researchers to illustrate the global distribution of established alien species within a large number of organism groups for the first time.

Important result: The highest number of alien species can be found on islands and in the of continents. The island of Hawaii was found to have the most alien species, followed by the north island of New Zealand and the small Sunda Islands of Indonesia. "Hawaii and New Zealand lead the field for all examined groups", explains participating ecologist Dr Franz Essl from the University of Vienna (Austria): "Both regions are remote islands that used to be very isolated, lacking some groups of organisms altogether—such as mammals, for instance. Today, both regions are economically highly developed countries that maintain intense trade relationships. These have a huge impact on the introduction and naturalisation of non-indigenous species".

The researchers also examined the factors responsible for the number of alien species in any one region. "We found the number of alien species to be particularly high in densely populated areas as well as in economically highly developed ones", says Dr Dietmar Moser, also at the University of Vienna and second author of the study. "These factors increase the likelihood of humans introducing many new species to an area. This almost invariably results in the destruction of natural habitats, which in turn allows non-indigenous species to spread. Islands and coastal regions seem to be particularly vulnerable because they occupy leading roles in global overseas trade". Professor Mark van Kleunen from the University of Konstanz, third author of the study, adds: "There is yet another considerable risk besides the introduction of new alien species. Many of the alien plants and animals that, until now, have been kept in people's homes and gardens and are not yet to be found in the wild might well spread in the future. Given the word-wide effects of climate change, this is in fact a distinct possibility".

The presence of large numbers of alien species across many regions of the earth comes with serious consequences, especially in cases where indigenous species are driven out and are changed. This is very problematic with regard to islands since many indigenous species tend to exist only on the island itself and are therefore particularly vulnerable to the threat of alien invaders.

Various laws and treaties designed to reduce the spread of alien species have been passed around the globe. "Our study reveals that previous efforts were not efficient enough to keep up with the quickening pace of globalisation. It is of vital importance to implement more effective legal measures, especially with regard to islands", says Essl. New Zealand, for instance, passed comprehensive legislation designed to prevent the introduction of further over the past few years. And on some smaller , alien predators such as rats or mice were successfully eliminated. These examples show that it is possible to take successful action.

The study was published in the renowned journal Nature Ecology and Evolution on 12 June 2017.

Explore further: Invasive species on the rise globally

More information: "Global hotspots and correlates of alien species richness across taxonomic groups", Nature Ecology and Evolution (2017). DOI: 10.1038/s41559-017-0186

Related Stories

Invasive species on the rise globally

February 15, 2017

The number of alien species is increasing globally, and does not show any sign of saturation, finds an international team involving UCL researchers.

Mapping movements of alien bird species

January 12, 2017

The global map of alien bird species has been produced for the first time by a UCL-led team of researchers. It shows that human activities are the main determinants of how many alien bird species live in an area but that ...

Alien plants and animals drive native species to extinction

February 22, 2016

Accidentally or deliberately introduced species are the second most common threat associated with recent global extinctions of animals and plants, a new study from the University of Adelaide and UCL, in the UK, has found.

Recommended for you

Fungus uses zombie female beetles to infect males

June 12, 2017

A combined team of researchers from the University of Arkansas and Cornell University has found that a type of fungus kills female goldenrod soldier beetles in a unique way—by causing them to attract males, which assists ...

Islands and coastal regions are threatened the most

June 12, 2017

Humans are responsible for the movement of an increasing number of species into new territories which they previously never inhabited. The number of established alien species varies according to world region. What was previously ...

A single molecule is missing and the cell world is empty

June 12, 2017

Cells multiply by duplicating themselves: they grow, replicate their components, and finally split into two. Many diseases are related to defective cell division; cancer is one of them. Understanding mechanisms conducting ...

Uncovered: 1,000 new microbial genomes

June 12, 2017

The number of microbes in a handful of soil exceeds the number of stars in the Milky Way galaxy, but researchers know less about what's on Earth because they have only recently had the tools to deeply explore what is just ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.