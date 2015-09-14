Intelligent crowd reviewing of scientific papers tested

June 9, 2017 by Bob Yirka report
paper
Credit: Charles Rondeau/public domain

(Phys.org)—Online chemistry journal Synlett, which is published by Thieme, has tested the idea of intelligent crowd reviewing of scientific papers. The project was the brainchild of Benjamin List, a journal editor (and researcher with the Max Planck Institute for Coal Research), and his graduate assistant, Denis Höfler. They came up with the idea as an alternative to the traditional peer review process that is used by most journals prior to publishing work.

In order to have their work published in an esteemed , a research team (or individual) submits a to the journal along with associated references. Upon submission, an editor reads the work, and if they believe it is worthy of publication, they send it off to two or three designated peers for review. If, after reviewing the work, the peers also deem it worthy of publication, the paper is accepted and the editorial team goes to to get it ready for publication. But as many have noted, the peer review process is deeply flawed. Most glaring is the limited number of peers used. In this new approach being tested at Synlett, the number is increased dramatically.

List has spoken to the press about the endeavor, explaining how it works. First, it is not open season—a select number of are invited to participate in a closed forum environment. In the test case with Snylett, the number was approximately 100. Second, reviewers remain anonymous, allowing them the freedom to write anything they wish. Third, the reviewers are also allowed to add notes to the paper itself and are free to respond to comments and ideas made by other reviewers. The approach, List says, avoids many of the pitfalls of traditional peer review, such as wasted time ( in the Synlett experiment had just a few days to respond), limited reviewers, the need for editors to nag reviewers to get the job done, and issues with reviewer and researcher egos. He notes that other attempts at expanding peer review to a crowd have not fared well due to allowing anonymous, often unqualified, trolls to overwhelm comment sections.

The experiment at Synlett ran for most of last year, and List claims that it was a big success. Peers behaved themselves, acting professionally and responsibly, and the authors of the papers reported being quite pleased with the results. Nine out of 10 of the papers were approved for publication. The editors at Synlett were apparently pleased, as well, as they plan to expand testing of the idea.

Explore further: Scientists look to AI for help in peer review

More information: www.nature.com/news/crowd-based-peer-review-can-be-good-and-fast-1.22072

Related Stories

Scientists look to AI for help in peer review

March 22, 2017

Peer review is a cornerstone of the scientific publishing process but could artificial intelligence help with the process? Computer scientists from the University of Bristol have reviewed how state-of-the-art tools from machine ...

Open peer review could result in better quality of peer review

September 29, 2015

Whether or not a research article has been peer reviewed openly can seemingly make a difference to the quality of the peer review, according to research carried out by BioMed Central's Research Integrity Group and Frank Dudbridge ...

Online game aims to improve scientific peer review accuracy

November 9, 2011

Peer review of scientific research is an essential component of research publication, the awarding of grants, and academic promotion. Reviewers are often anonymous. However, a new study by researchers at the Johns Hopkins ...

Publisher retracts 64 articles for fake peer reviews

August 19, 2015

(Phys.org)—German based publishing company Springer has announced on its website that 64 articles published on ten of its journals are being retracted due to editorial staff finding evidence of fake email addresses for ...

Recommended for you

Intelligent crowd reviewing of scientific papers tested

June 9, 2017

(Phys.org)—Online chemistry journal Synlett, which is published by Thieme, has tested the idea of intelligent crowd reviewing of scientific papers. The project was the brainchild of Benjamin List, a journal editor (and ...

T. rex was not feathery, study says

June 7, 2017

Tyrannosaurus rex had scales, not feathers, said a study Wednesday which rescues the giant lizard's reputation as a fearsome killer with a rough-and-tough hide.

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

antialias_physorg
5 / 5 (1) 1 hour ago
Interesting approach. Needs some refinement, I feel.

Particularly reviewer interaction has a down-side:
If you let reviewers interact via a forum you can never tell whether a criticism was arrived at independently (which is a good indication of it being a valid one) or whether it originated with one person and others just snapped it up. Better to open the forum only after the first round.

the paper is accepted and the editorial team goes to work to get it ready for publication.

Aaaah...hahhah..*snork*..hahaha *wipes tears of laughter*...As if.
All the editorial work is done by the authors (based on templates provided by the journal). Editors of journals don't do diddly squat to get this 'ready for publication' save for copying all papers into the same folder and hitting 'print'.

other attempts at expanding peer review to a crowd have not fared well due to allowing anonymous, often unqualified, trolls to overwhelm comment sections.

No? Really? Do tell.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.