Image: An astronaut's view from the 'corner office'

June 7, 2017
Image: An astronaut's view from the 'corner office'
Credit: NASA

NASA astronaut Jack Fischer tweeted this photograph from the International Space Station on June 3, 2017, writing, "Never had a corner office with a view, but I must admit, I like it… a lot! #SpaceRocks"

Fischer, a member of the 2009 astronaut class now on his first mission in space, has been living and working aboard the orbiting laboratory since April 20, 2017 and is scheduled to return to Earth in September.

The Expedition 52 crew is conducting science investigations in fields such as biology, Earth science, human research, and technology development.

