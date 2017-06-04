Getting hitched? Amazon introduces Wedding Shop

Amazon, the online purveyor of technology, household goods and diapers, is venturing into weddings.

The online retailer has launched the Wedding Shop from Handmade at Amazon. Similar to Etsy.com, its merchandise includes thousands of handcrafted products, including wedding invitations, decorations and jewelry.

"From rustic chic, to glitz and glam, the Wedding Shop is a one-stop destination for customers to discover a vast selection of customized products for their big day," said Katie Harnetiaux, head of marketing at Handmade at Amazon, in a statement. "The ability to purchase products from local artisans on the Handmade Wedding Shop offers customers a boutique shopping experience coupled with the convenience and selection of Handmade at Amazon."

The shop can be visited at amazon.com/handmadeweddingshop.

Items listed this week included a $9 table number holder, $45 for 25 wedding cake save-the-date magnets and a $197 elbow length veil.

Americans spend an average of $35,329 on weddings - a $5,471 increase in three years, according to popular wedding site The Knot.

