Fishery history highlights substantial declines for important species

June 14, 2017
Fishery history highlights substantial declines for important species
Credit: University of Queensland

Catch rates of east coast Spanish mackerel have declined by 70 per cent over the past 80 years.

The ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies and University of Queensland have documented the decline by combining data from historical newspapers with fisher memories to reconstruct a 103-year record of the Queensland east coast Spanish spawning fishery.

UQ PhD graduate Dr Sarah Buckley, of the Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority in Ireland, said the decline had had substantial consequences.

"For the past 20 years the Cairns fishery has been commercially extinct and the Townsville spawning aggregations have remained completely offshore," she said.

UQ School of Biological Sciences and ARC Centre for Excellence for Coral Reef Studies researcher Professor John Pandolfi said the conservation of spawning aggregations of fish was one of a suite of management tools that could contribute to healthy fish populations.

"Managers need to consider increased protection of Spanish mackerel during this critical time if it is hoped that catch rates can be increased," Professor Pandolfi said.

Spanish mackerel are large and important recreational and commercial fish found in Queensland and northern New South Wales waters.

They form huge aggregations for breeding purposes at discrete Great Barrier Reef locations for a confined period of time each year.

The research team said the fishery started more than 100 years ago, but official commercial catch and effort were not recorded by the government until the 1980s, leaving large gaps in the understanding of long-term changes in fish spawning aggregations.

The scientists interviewed commercial fishers about their memories of changes to catch, gear and technology and locations fished, to reconstruct a comprehensive record.

Former UQ researcher Dr Ruth Thurstan, now at Deakin University, said Spanish mackerel fishers were able to recall fishing from as early as the 1940s, providing a wealth of knowledge that could be used to plug historical data gaps.

Preventing the decline and loss of fish spawning aggregations is a priority for the Great Barrier Marine Park Authority, and the research is being used by the Queensland Government to inform stock assessment.

Explore further: Tapping fishers' memories reveals long–lost fishing trends

More information: Sarah M. Buckley et al. Historical spatial reconstruction of a spawning aggregation fishery, Conservation Biology (2017). DOI: 10.1111/cobi.12940

Related Stories

Fishing clubs get behind citizen science fish toxin project

February 13, 2015

Northern NSW fishing clubs are encouraging their members to become citizen scientists as part of the first ever study into the presence of toxins (CTXs), that cause the serious seafood-borne illness ciguatera fish poisoning ...

Recommended for you

'Plankton explosion' turns Istanbul's Bosphorus turquoise

June 14, 2017

A sudden change in the colour of the Bosphorus Strait that divides the continents of Europe and Asia in Turkey's largest city Istanbul has surprised residents, with scientists putting it down to a surge in a species of plankton ...

Understanding multi-decadal global warming rate changes

June 14, 2017

Despite persistently increasing greenhouse gas emissions throughout the 20th and early 21st centuries, the globally averaged surface temperature has shown distinct multi-decadal fluctuations since 1900, including two weak ...

Team takes temperature to determine cause of Ice Age

June 13, 2017

New research by Simon Fraser University professor Karen Kohfeld and University of Tasmania professor Zanna Chase, published in the journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters, examines how the ocean pulled carbon dioxide ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.