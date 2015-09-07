EU migration to Britain falls sharply: study

June 21, 2017
Britain voted to leave the European Union in June 2016 after a bitter campaign in which mass immigration from the rest of the EU
Britain voted to leave the European Union in June 2016 after a bitter campaign in which mass immigration from the rest of the EU was a key issue

The number of people moving to Britain from Eastern Europe has fallen by around a third since the Brexit vote, according to a study released Wednesday that suggested the plunge in the pound could be to blame.

The study focused on eight countries that became part of the EU in 2004: Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia.

The analysis by the Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford pointed to official data showing a fall in allocations of National Insurance numbers to the lowest level since the countries joined the EU.

National Insurance numbers are required by people looking to work or claim social welfare in Britain.

The number of people registering for National Insurance numbers from the eight countries was 26,000 in the first three months of this year, around a third lower than the first quarter of 2016, the study found.

Britain voted to leave the European Union in June 2016 after a bitter campaign in which mass immigration from the rest of the EU was a key issue.

Since then, the pound has fallen about 13 percent against the euro.

Major sectors of the British economy are highly reliant on migrant labour, including farming, catering and the state-run National Health Service.

There were around 3.6 million EU citizens living in Britain in 2016, a third of them in London.

With one million citizens, Poland is by far the EU member state with the highest of its citizens living in Britain.

"We are seeing indications that the UK has become less of an attractive destination for migrants from Poland and the other A8 countries since the referendum on leaving the EU," Carlos Vargas-Silva, acting director of the Migration Observatory, said.

The study suggested the drop could be due to a sharp fall in the value of the pound after the Brexit vote.

"The referendum result led to a wave of concern in global financial markets about the UK economy, which immediately resulted in a decline in the value of the pound against other major currencies—reducing the relative value of wages for foreign workers," it said.

Vargas-Silva added: "Other things like the lack of clarity about their long-term legal status, and highly-publicised xenophobic attacks, may also have affected EU citizens' choice to come to the UK, or to remain here."

Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to set out her plans on the status of EU nationals at a summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.

Explore further: EU nurses registering in UK falls by 90% post-Brexit

Related Stories

EU nurses registering in UK falls by 90% post-Brexit

January 27, 2017

The number of European nurses registering to work in Britain has fallen by more than 90 percent since last June's Brexit vote, the British Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) told AFP on Friday.

Class pervades the way migrants are viewed in Britain

March 28, 2017

In a poll of 25 countries by Ipsos MORI published in March 2017, 33% of those interviewed in Britain said immigration was their biggest worry. Although more British people overall were worried about healthcare, only Germans ...

Recommended for you

While trust is inherited, distrust is not: study

June 20, 2017

Research has shown that how trusting a person is may depend, at least in part, on his or her genes. However, distrust does not appear to be inherited in the same way, according to a new study led by the University of Arizona.

The story of music is the story of humans

June 20, 2017

How did music begin? Did our early ancestors first start by beating things together to create rhythm, or use their voices to sing? What types of instruments did they use? Has music always been important in human society, ...

Ancient skulls shed light on migration in the Roman Empire

June 20, 2017

Skeletal evidence shows that, hundreds of years after the Roman Republic conquered most of the Mediterranean world, coastal communities in what is now south and central Italy still bore distinct physical differences to one ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.