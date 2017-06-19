ESA boss urges action on 'ticking timebombs' in Earth orbit

June 20, 2017 by Mariëtte Le Roux
Space junk

A European Space Agency director urged nations Tuesday to unlock concealed data on the whereabouts of hundreds of thousands of pieces of space junk, or "ticking time bombs" threatening spacecraft in Earth orbit.

The United States and individual European nations are among those keeping information close to their chest, partly for fear of revealing strategic or military secrets, ESA Director of Operations Rolf Densing told AFP at the International Paris Air Show.

"Right now, we do have about 750,000 pieces bigger than one centimetre (0.4 inches)" in orbit," he said. Many were caused by explosions of abandoned satellites and rocket bodies.

The number could grow to about 1.2 million by 2030.

There are also "several big, uncontrollable spacecraft"—including thousands of non-responsive satellites left behind in .

This, mingled with an estimated 1,500 operational craft in orbit—including the manned International Space Station—makes for a hairy situation.

"The highest risk are big, uncooperative objects" over which ground crews have no control, said Densing.

"You can imagine if they hit each other, or if they hit the space , break up further, this will cause an avalanche effect."

Yet, knowledge about space debris is similarly "scattered"—held by national space agencies and often furnished only when a collision threatens their own space assets, said Densing.

Snowball effect

The US is believed to hold the most complete catalogue, listing an estimated 20,000 pieces of junk, he said, and Europe—both ESA and its individual members—fewer than 10,000.

ESA contributing states withhold certain debris data even from one another, and from the 22-member agency, said Densing, who also heads the European Space Operations Centre in Darmstadt, Germany.

The only information needed is when, and where, a piece of debris will find itself in the orbital region, he explained.

No need to divulge trade or military secrets—and "this is not what we're asking for".

But there is a fear, he said, that "if you look for space debris, inevitably you will find things that nobody wants you to find."

Having a global, open database on space debris would allow experts to compile collision warnings and give spacecraft time to take evasive action.

"What I am advocating... is that we all overcome our vanities, we all open our catalogues," he said.

"This is about protecting our orbits, and it's in the interests in everybody."

A "" of debris crashing with debris to create more and more pieces of dangerous junk, is already underway.

In 2009, two satellites—Kosmos and Iridium—collided at a speed of some 11.7 kilometres (7.3 miles) per second, destroying both and creating a debris "cloud" around Earth.

This "cloud", in turn, is thought to have yielded a small particle that smashed into Europe's Sentinel 1 satellite in August last year, knocking seven "splinters"—yet more of debris—off a solar panel.

"I am not sure that the problem is fully understood," Densing lamented.

"Those that have the most satellites, it's those that probably have contributed on a bigger scale to , and I think also are the same ones that could profit the most if we avoid future collisions."

In recent years, spacefaring nations have adopted guidelines which determine that every spacecraft must be moved out of harm's way within 25 years of ending its life.

Explore further: As orbit becomes more crowded, risk from space debris grows

Related Stories

Space junk could destroy satellites, hurt economies

May 31, 2017

The growing amount of fast-moving space debris orbiting the Earth could lead to catastrophic collisions with satellites, hurting economies, researchers warned Wednesday ahead of a summit to coordinate efforts to remove the ...

Eye-opening numbers on space debris

March 21, 2017

Orbital debris, otherwise known as "space junk", is a major concern. This massive cloud that orbits the Earth is the result of the many satellites, platforms and spent launchers that have been sent into space over the years. ...

Space debris problem now urgent, scientists say

April 25, 2013

Governments must start working urgently to remove orbital debris, which could become a catastrophic problem for satellites a few decades from now, a space science conference heard on Thursday.

Recommended for you

Rare extreme helium star identified by astronomers

June 20, 2017

(Phys.org)—Astronomers have identified another rare example of an extreme helium star. The star, designated GALEX J184559.8−413827 (or J1845−4138 for short), was initially classified as a faint helium-rich "hot subdwarf," ...

Changing how solar power rolls

June 20, 2017

Traditional solar panels used to power satellites can be bulky with heavy panels folded together using mechanical hinges. An experiment that recently arrived at the International Space Station will test a new solar array ...

Probing the possibility of life on super-Earths

June 19, 2017

Along with its aesthetic function of helping create the glorious Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights, the powerful magnetic field surrounding our planet has a fairly important practical value as well: It makes life possible.

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

BubbaNicholson
1 / 5 (1) 9 hours ago
Very large balloons in orbit would diminish global warming by deflecting some of the sun's energy away from earth's atmosphere. The same balloons would cleanse the orbits in which they travel of space debris, acting as traps.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.