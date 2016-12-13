A dual-arm construction robot with remote-control function

June 29, 2017
A dual-arm construction robot with remote-control function
Figure 1: Double Swing Dual Arm Robot. Credit: Osaka University

A group of Japanese researchers developed a new concept construction robot for disaster relief situations. This robot has a double swing dual arm mechanism and has drastically improved operability and mobility compared to conventional construction machines.

In disaster areas, operating heavy equipment remotely and autonomously is necessary, but conventional remote-controlled heavy equipment has problems such as insufficient operability, inability to perform heavy-duty work, limited mobility on slopes and stairs, and low work efficiency because of difficult remote control. Thus, fundamental solutions to such problems have been sought after.

As part of the Impulsing Paradigm Challenge through Disruptive Technologies Program (ImPACT)'s Tough Robotics Challenge Program, researchers from Osaka University, Kobe University, Tohoku University, Tohoku University, The University of Tokyo, and Tokyo Institute of Technology, tackle these challenges.

This group of researchers attempts to solve these challenges by developing a with a double swing dual arm mechanism and hydraulic-powered robotic hands. Using this robot, this group aims for discontinuous innovation; they try to drastically increase the efficiency of work and movement through the dual arm robot capable of handling heavy objects and by excavating and gripping with its high-powered hands. Specifically, this robot has the following functions.

A dual-arm construction robot with remote-control function
Figure 2: Examples of work using double swing dual arm. Credit: Osaka University

1. A double swing dual arm mechanism capable of performing heavy work with high operability and terrain adaptability (smooth mobility on slopes and stairs).

In the double swing dual arm mechanism of this robot, its right and left arms and the rotating portion of its shoulders are on the same axis. Because of this, the robot can use bearings with far bigger diameter on its rotation portion as compared to humans and animals, whose shoulder joints are arranged on different axes.

Also, these arms are supported close to the robot's center of gravity, providing the robot with a high degree of stability. This structure allows the robot to withstand high loads and perform heavy-duty work. Additionally, since each coaxially-arranged arm rotates at 360 degrees, there is no distinction between right and left hands, which allows the user to freely change the layout of the robot's hands.

A dual-arm construction robot with remote-control function
Figure 3: Examples of work using tough robot hand. Credit: Osaka University

2. Multi-fingered hand for construction robots

This group has developed a 4-fingered hand for use with construction robots and has equipped it to one of the robot's arms. The operating modes—excavation and grip—can be selected by changing the hand's shape. It is also possible to change the hand according to the shape of objects and control a wide range of grip strength.

3. Basic technology for enhancement of remote controls

This robot has the capability to allow a remote operator to precisely control the robot with the senses of force and touch as if he/she is actually touching the target object. This robot is equipped with a multi-rotor unmanned aircraft vehicle UAV ("drone") with power supply through electric lines, which allows the operator to view objects and terrain from different viewpoints without a robot-mounted camera. This robot also has a bird's-eye view image composition system. These functions make the robot's precise tasks and movement over intricate terrain easy.

Researchers in this group think that these functions will dramatically increase construction equipment's capacity to deal with large-scale disasters and accidents and believe it is possible that the replacement of conventional construction equipment with this robot will drastically change civil engineering and construction methods. The researchers aim at achieving practical use of this to disaster relief situations within a few years through future improvement, integration with basic technology, and performance limit tests.

Explore further: A skillful rescue robot with remote-control function

Related Stories

A skillful rescue robot with remote-control function

December 13, 2016

A group of Japanese researchers developed a prototype construction robot for disaster relief situations. This prototype has drastically improved operability and mobility compared to conventional construction machines.

Kondo Robot releases a hexapod robot kit (w/ video)

April 11, 2011

(PhysOrg.com) -- Kondo Robot, a Japan-based robotics company known for selling robotics kits which often end up in robot-on-robot battles, announced the release of a new robot kit. The kit, named the KMR-M6 is a Hexapod Robot, ...

Recommended for you

How artificial intelligence is taking on ransomware

June 28, 2017

Twice in the space of six weeks, the world has suffered major attacks of ransomware—malicious software that locks up photos and other files stored on your computer, then demands money to release them.

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Jeffhans1
not rated yet 44 minutes ago
Would be very useful for working on the Moon or Mars as well. In theory, your crew could be sitting here on earth while the machines are on site.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.