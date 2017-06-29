Colon cancer nuclear pore dynamics are captured by HS-AFM

June 30, 2017
Colon cancer nuclear pore dynamics are captured by HS-AFM
Utilization of HS-AFM enabled observation and video-imaging of structure and dynamics of FG-Nups filament, a protein complex of soft and flexible lining. The figure shows the original image of FG-Nups filament and that after processing by Fast Fourier Transform (FFT) and a bandpass-filter (a bandpass-filter allows permeation of certain wavelength light only). Credit: Kanazawa University

One of the key reasons for cancer mortality is the highly invasive behaviour of cancer cells, which is often due to aggressive metastasis. Metastasis is facilitated by various growth factors and cytokines secreted from cells of the immune system, which operate through various signaling pathways. Remarkably, these signaling pathways enter the nucleus through the nuclear pore complex (NPC), which is supposed to act as a doorkeeper to the nucleus. NPC is, in fact, a nanomachine consisting of multiple copies of about 30 different proteins, collectively called nucleoporin.

Although small molecules are able to go through the nuclear pores rather freely, molecules larger than 40 kDa could do so effectively only by binding to specific transporter proteins that interact with FG-Nups (nucleoporins have repeating units of two amino acids phenylalanine (F) and glycine (G), which are the tentacle proteins having specific and selecting roles in transportation. Although different models are proposed, how FG-Nups participates in the nucleus-cytoplasm transport remains largely unknown. Nonetheless, the concomitant assessment of nanoscopic structures and dynamics has been technically unfeasible, a situation prevailing throughout cell biology research. The direct visualization of NPC dynamics at nanoscale resolution was thought to be impossible.

The research team of Kanazawa University investigated this important issue and obtained the groundbreaking results by combined high-resolution , electron microscopy, and high-speed AFM (HS-AFM) which is developed by themselves to investigate the native nanoscopic spatial and temporal dynamics in NPC structures in the colon .

First, they generated NPC stable cell lines expressing GFP (green fluorescent protein) and confirmed by fluorescent microscopy. Next, they isolated the highly purified nuclear envelope which was confirmed by the use of negative stain electron microscopy and confocal microscopy. Then, they started the observation of spatiotemporal changes at millisecond and nanometer scale of native state NPC structure in by combining high resolution live cell imaging and . Notably, they performed the observation of living nuclear envelope and nuclear pores using HS-AFM.

The research team of Kanazawa University was, indeed, successful in imaging the dynamics of NPC proteins in cancer , which are the building blocks of the nuclear pore (Figure 1). MLN8237/alisertib, an apoptotic and autophagic inducer, is currently undergoing several cancer clinical trials. This drug was reported to inhibit nucleoporin expression and activities. The researchers visualized native and drug-treated FG-Nups by HS-AFM. In particular, the extended and retracted FG-Nups having a spider cobweb appearance were lost in drug-treated samples (Figure 2). The research team concluded that via HS-AFM, they visualized the deformation and loss of FG-Nups nuclear pore barrier, which might be the first nano dying code discovered in the world.

The present study by the research team of Kanazawa University enabled visualization of structure and dynamics of the nuclear membrane pore at nanometer scale, and it is shown that deformation and loss of the nuclear membrane pore barrier would be one of the dying codes of cancer cells. These findings stand for a new paradigm in our understanding of nuclear transport, which has, up to this point, remained an enigmatic problem throughout the nano-medicine and cell biology field. Current findings are based on the crowning bio-imaging technology developed at Kanazawa University. This study has medical applications including acting as a novel "nano-endoscopy" to visualize intra-cellular organelles such as the nucleus and , and molecular dynamics in cells and other diseases.

Colon cancer nuclear pore dynamics are captured by HS-AFM
MLN8237 treatment of cancer cells caused deformation and loss of FG-Nups barrier. It was also found that the inner diameter of the nuclear pore changed from 86 ± 13 nm to 53 ± 9 nm and the depth, from 4 ± 2 nm to 7 ± 1 nm. Credit: Kanazawa University

Explore further: AFM films 'living' nuclear pore complexes at work for the first time

More information: Mahmoud Shaaban Mohamed et al, High-Speed Atomic Force Microscopy Reveals Loss of Nuclear Pore Resilience as a Dying Code in Colorectal Cancer Cells, ACS Nano (2017). DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.7b00906

Related Stories

New clues to how gatekeeper for the cell nucleus works

November 6, 2015

Scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) have uncovered new clues to how a molecular machine inside the cell acts as a gatekeeper, allowing some molecules to enter ...

Scientists reveal structure of nuclear pore's inner ring

April 15, 2016

It was a 3D puzzle with over 1000 pieces, with only a rather fuzzy outline as a guide. But scientists at EMBL have now put enough pieces in place to see the big picture. In a study published today in Science, they present ...

Pore 'vision' improved

October 18, 2010

A team led by Naoko Imamoto of the RIKEN Advanced Science Institute in Wako, Japan, has uncovered processes governing the formation of functionally important structures called nuclear pore complexes (NPCs) in dividing human ...

Nuclear pore complex successfully mapped and diagramed

April 15, 2016

(Phys.org)—Two teams of researchers taking different approaches have successfully mapped and diagramed the nuclear pore complex (NPC)—protein complexes that make up the pores in the nuclear envelope that allow or prevent ...

Recommended for you

Scientists produce dialysis membrane made from graphene

June 29, 2017

Dialysis, in the most general sense, is the process by which molecules filter out of one solution, by diffusing through a membrane, into a more dilute solution. Outside of hemodialysis, which removes waste from blood, scientists ...

Ruthenium rules for new fuel cells

June 28, 2017

Rice University scientists have fabricated a durable catalyst for high-performance fuel cells by attaching single ruthenium atoms to graphene.

Researchers create very small sensor using 'white graphene'

June 28, 2017

Researchers from TU Delft in The Netherlands, in collaboration with a team at the University of Cambridge (U.K.), have found a way to create and clean tiny mechanical sensors in a scalable manner. They created these sensors ...

Nanostructures taste the rainbow

June 28, 2017

Engineers at Caltech have for the first time developed a light detector that combines two disparate technologies—nanophotonics, which manipulates light at the nanoscale, and thermoelectrics, which translates temperature ...

A levitated nanosphere as an ultra-sensitive sensor

June 28, 2017

Sensitive sensors must be isolated from their environment as much as possible to avoid disturbances. Scientists at ETH Zurich have now demonstrated how to remove from and add elementary charges to a nanosphere that can be ...

Injectable plant-based nanoparticles delay tumor progression

June 28, 2017

Researchers from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in collaboration with researchers from Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine and RWTH Aachen University (Germany) have adapted virus particles—that normally ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.