Charred flowers and the fossil record

June 13, 2017
Charred flowers and the fossil record
Figure 1 from Hudspith and Belcher: Grayscale photographs of post-burn residues containing char and ash from flowers and associated vegetative material. A: Spikes of Anemopsis californica. B: Spadix of Spathiphyllum wallisii flowers. C: Laurus nobilis flowers clustering in leaf axils (see arrows). D: Differential charcoal production of small isolated charred Cinnamomum camphora flowers compared to ashed leaves, tested under the same conditions. E: Intact charred Schisandraceae: Calycanthus occidentalis flowers; even detached tepals remain as char post-burn (see arrows). F: Intact charred Schisandraceae: Illicium cf. henryi flower. Scale bar in all images is 20 mm. Credit: Geology, Victoria A. Hudspith and Claire M. Belcher

One of the main types of fossil used to understand the first flowering plants (angiosperms) are charred flowers. These charcoals were produced in ancient wildfires, and they provide some evidence for the types of plants that grew millions of years ago. However, when fires burn they not only produce charcoal, but they also destroy it.

This has led scientists to consider whether some types of in Earth's past were more likely to be destroyed during fires, rather than preserved as fossil charcoals in rocks. In their study published this week in Geology, Victoria Hudspith and Claire Belcher show that different types of plants caused fires to burn differently (some hotter and some cooler) and that the different shapes and forms of certain flowers made them more likely to be entirely burned away by and turned to ash, whereas other types were more likely to remain as .

This is important because if scientists are trying to use charred flowers to understand the diversity of the earliest angiosperms then they also need to consider that some flowers may have been turned to ash in these ancient fires and not preserved as charcoal at all. In other words, paleontologists must now consider that the charcoal fossil record of flowers is unlikely to preserve all types of flower equally, and as a result, they may be missing information about the early evolutionary history of angiosperms.

Explore further: Two giant, rare 'corpse' flowers bloom in Chicago

Related Stories

Under the Microscope #5 - Daisy

February 6, 2012

In this video Dr Beverley Glover explains how a daisy is a collection of tiny flowers grouped together to make it look like a single big flower.

Oldest buckthorn fossilized flowers found in Argentina

May 11, 2017

Around 66 million years ago, at the end of the Cretaceous period, a giant asteroid crashed into the present-day Gulf of Mexico, leading to the extinction of the non-avian dinosaurs. How plants were affected is less understood, ...

Recommended for you

A molecular plaster to repair DNA

June 13, 2017

All cells are confronted with DNA damage, for example by exposure of the skin to UV rays, chemical byproducts of nerve cells consuming sugar, or immune cells destroying bacteria. If these DNA lesions are not - or badly - ...

Mitochondria behind blood cell formation

June 13, 2017

New Northwestern Medicine research published in Nature Cell Biology has shown that mitochondria, traditionally known for their role creating energy in cells, also play an important role in hematopoiesis, the body's process ...

E. coli bacteria's defense secret revealed

June 13, 2017

By tagging a cell's proteins with fluorescent beacons, Cornell researchers have found out how E. coli bacteria defend themselves against antibiotics and other poisons. Probably not good news for the bacteria.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.