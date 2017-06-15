Augmented reality system to help medical professionals

June 16, 2017
Augmented Reality system to help medical professionals
Credit: Birmingham City University

A mixed reality system which allows medical practitioners to view and interact with virtual replicas of patients' organs, bones or body parts is being developed by academics.

Researchers at Birmingham City University's Digital Media Technology Lab (DMT Lab) are devising the system which enables users to interact with and patient data using freehand movements.

The system allows users to manipulate, navigate and demonstrate patient data using hand motions and gestures, so that practitioners can showcase , lifestyle choices, and treatment effects using customised 3-D virtual models and patients' real medical records.

It could be used to visually demonstrate medical problems, the areas where surgery will be conducted, improvements which could be made following treatment or the damage caused by harmful addictive substances such as tobacco.

The technology uses motion detecting sensors combined with the DMT Lab expertise in freehand interaction in mixed reality to create a more realistic experience in virtual environments and bridge the gap between users and technology.

Dr Ian Williams said: "We are developing this system as a platform to allow medical professionals to interact with genuine patient data and manipulate it by hand to educate and inform patients.

Augmented Reality system to help medical professionals
Credit: Birmingham City University

"The real advantages this brings are being able to visually demonstrate parts of the anatomy, using virtual models which can be customised for each patient and show how they have been impacted by lifestyle choices or how they may be changed following treatments or surgery."

Staff at the University will be discussing the system and other projects during an Open Day to be held on Saturday (June 10) at its City Centre Campus.

In the future the system will be upgraded to replicate injuries, mobility problems or illnesses and show changes which could be made through or medical procedures.

Augmented Reality system to help medical professionals

It could also help the practitioners by creating a new way to view in an array of settings.

Medical practitioners could be able to showcase medical procedures and treatment effects on customised medical models.

Surgeons would also be able to interact with images of patients' bodies to view and manipulate during procedures without the need to remove their scrubs and gloves in sterilised environments.

The use of customised models and the interactive environment that can be shared with the patient, can help to boost patients' engagement into treatments and their understanding.

Augmented Reality system to help medical professionals
Credit: Birmingham City University

Explore further: Visiting virtual beach improves patient experiences during dental procedures

Related Stories

Immersive virtual-reality creation software for everyone

May 9, 2017

Imverse, an EPFL spinoff, has developed a software that lets users convert 360-degree images from 2-D into 3-D and both manipulate and create virtual-reality content in real time with the help of virtual-reality glasses. ...

Recommended for you

'Magic' alloy could spur next generation of solar cells

June 15, 2017

In what could be a major step forward for a new generation of solar cells called "concentrator photovoltaics," University of Michigan researchers have developed a new semiconductor alloy that can capture the near-infrared ...

Clean energy stored in electric vehicles to power buildings

June 14, 2017

Stored energy from electric vehicles (EVs) can be used to power large buildings – creating new possibilities for the future of smart, renewable energy - thanks to ground-breaking battery research from WMG at the University ...

Breakthrough technology makes batteries safe and sustainable

June 14, 2017

As exploding batteries in mobile phones, computers and headphones continue to make headlines, researchers at Swinburne's Centre for Micro-Photonics are one step closer to producing commercially viable, chemical-free, long-lasting, ...

Printed sensors monitor tire wear in real time

June 14, 2017

Electrical engineers at Duke University have invented an inexpensive printed sensor that can monitor the tread of car tires in real time, warning drivers when the rubber meeting the road has grown dangerously thin.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.