Animals, not drought, shaped our ancestors' environment

June 26, 2017

The shores of Lake Turkana, in Kenya, are dry and inhospitable, with grasses as the dominant plant type. It hasn't always been that way. Over the last four million years, the Omo-Turkana basin has seen a range of climates and ecosystems, and has also seen significant steps in human evolution.

Scientists previously thought that long-term drying of the climate contributed to the growth of grasslands in the area and the rise of , which in turn may have shaped how humans developed. It's tough to prove that hypothesis, however, because of the difficulty of reconstructing four million years of .

Researchers from the University of Utah have found a better way.

By analyzing isotopes of oxygen preserved in herbivore teeth and tusks, they can quantify the aridity of the region and compare it to indicators of plant type and herbivore diet.

The results show that, unexpectedly, no long-term drying trend was associated with the expansion of grasses and grazing herbivores. Instead, variability in , such as rainfall timing, and interactions between plants and animals may have had more influence on our ancestors' environment.

This shows that the expansion of grasslands isn't solely due to drought, but more complex climate factors are at work, both for modern Africans now and ancient Africans in the Pleistocene.

Explore further: When African animals hit the hay: Fossil teeth show who ate what and when as grasses emerged

More information: Scott A. Blumenthal el al., "Aridity and hominin environments," PNAS (2017). www.pnas.org/cgi/doi/10.1073/pnas.1700597114

Related Stories

Grassy beginning for earliest Homo

May 15, 2017

In 2013, an ASU research team found the oldest known evidence of our own genus, Homo, at Ledi-Geraru in the lower Awash Valley of Ethiopia. A jawbone with teeth was dated to 2.8 million years ago, about 400,000 years earlier ...

Recommended for you

Greenland now a major driver of rising seas: study

June 26, 2017

Ocean levels rose 50 percent faster in 2014 than in 1993, with meltwater from the Greenland ice sheet now supplying 25 percent of total sea level increase compared with just five percent 20 years earlier, researchers reported ...

Biodiversity loss from deep-sea mining will be unavoidable

June 26, 2017

Biodiversity losses from deep-sea mining are unavoidable and possibly irrevocable, an international team of 15 marine scientists, resource economists and legal scholars argue in a letter published today in the journal Nature ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.