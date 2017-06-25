Alaska volcano sends up ash cloud from Aleutian Islands

June 27, 2017

A 14-minute eruption by an Alaska volcano sent an ash cloud to 30,000 feet (9,100 meters) in the Aleutian Islands.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory says Bogoslof (BOH-gohs-lawf) Volcano erupted at 3:17 a.m. Tuesday.

Ash clouds above 20,000 feet (6,100 meters) can harm airliners flying between Asia and North America. The observatory raised the aviation alert code to "warning" level, the highest level.

Winds were blowing to the northeast, which would push a cloud into the Bering Sea. The observatory says the cloud was not expected to drop ash on Aleutian communities or the mainland.

A cloud was not immediately spotted but the World Wide Lightning Location Network detected lightning strokes with the volcanic cloud.

Bogoslof has erupted periodically since mid-December.

The volcano is 850 miles (1,400 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage.

Explore further: Alaska's Bogoslof Volcano erupts again, spewing ash cloud

Related Stories

Alaska volcano erupts again, sends ash cloud over Aleutians

March 8, 2017

An Alaska volcano that has erupted periodically since mid-December sent up its biggest cloud to date late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, prompting warnings to airliners and a major U.S. fishing port in the Aleutian ...

Recommended for you

The dust storm microbiome

June 27, 2017

Israel is subjected to sand and dust storms from several directions: northeast from the Sahara, northwest from Saudi Arabia and southwest from the desert regions of Syria. The airborne dust carried in these storms affects ...

Collapse of the European ice sheet caused chaos

June 27, 2017

Scientists have reconstructed in detail the collapse of the Eurasian ice sheet at the end of the last ice age. The big melt wreaked havoc across the European continent, driving home the original Brexit 10,000 years ago.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.