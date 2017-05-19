A new view of tropical forest emissions

May 26, 2017
A new view of tropical forest emissions
Amazonian tree cover accounts for a large part of the world's atmospheric isoprene. Credit: Sarah Batalha, University of California, Irvine

Emissions of isoprene, a compound from plant matter that wields great influence in the atmosphere, are up to three times higher in the Amazon rainforest than scientists have thought, according to new findings published this week in Nature Communications.

The findings come from a team of scientists from the Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and the University of California, Irvine. Corresponding authors are Dasa Gu of both UCI and PNNL along with Alex Guenther of UCI.

The authors also found that as the elevation of the terrain in the Amazon got higher, isoprene emissions got higher too. The phenomenon has several possible explanations, say the authors. It could be due to a variance in tree species, for instance, or it could indicate that trees at , with less water, exhibit more stress and release more isoprene.

The findings were made as part of the Green Ocean Amazon (GoAmazon) campaign, a research endeavor of the Atmospheric Radiation Measurement Climate Research Facility, a national scientific user facility funded through the Department of Energy's Office of Science. The study included data from towers set in the forest canopy, from instrumented land sites, and from ARM's Gulfstream-159 (G-1) research aircraft.

Explore further: Study reveals how particles that seed clouds in the Amazon are produced

More information: Dasa Gu et al. Airborne observations reveal elevational gradient in tropical forest isoprene emissions, Nature Communications (2017). DOI: 10.1038/ncomms15541

Related Stories

Green isoprene closer to reality

November 8, 2013

(Phys.org) —With an eye toward maximizing isoprene production in bacteria, scientists at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and Washington State University sought to understand isoprene regulation in Bacillus subtilis, ...

Plant body clock observed in tropical forest research

September 26, 2011

(PhysOrg.com) -- Predictions of the ground-level pollutant ozone will be more accurate in future according to research published today by environment scientists at research centres including the University of Birmingham in ...

How trees change the atmosphere

December 1, 2016

Rising from trees into the atmosphere, isoprene—a colorless, volatile, carbon-containing compound—smells vaguely like tires. It helped give the Blue Ridge Mountain range its name and has a profound effect upon the chemistry ...

Recommended for you

NASA discovers a new mode of ice loss in Greenland

May 26, 2017

A new NASA study finds that during Greenland's hottest summers on record, 2010 and 2012, the ice in Rink Glacier on the island's west coast didn't just melt faster than usual, it slid through the glacier's interior in a gigantic ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.