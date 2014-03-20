Video: Sizing up floods from space

May 9, 2017

Floods are the deadliest, most frequent, and most expensive natural disasters in the U.S. and in the world. Because floods are difficult to predict, often cover wide areas, and can last for days, emergency responders and disaster relief organizations need all the information they can get about the situation on the ground in order to respond effectively.

NASA's earth observing satellites capture the big picture from the perspective of space. FEMA and other agencies and organizations in the U.S. and abroad are using NASA images, data, maps, and models to improve their response to disastrous floods.

Credit: NASA

Explore further: When waters rise: NASA improves flood safety

