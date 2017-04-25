'Valleytronics' advancement could help extend Moore's Law

May 1, 2017 by Grove Potter
'Valleytronics' advancement could help extend Moore's Law
A two-layered heterostructure, with a 10 nanometer thick film of magnetic EuS (europium sulfide) on the bottom and a single layer (less than 1 nanometer) of the transition metal dichalcogenide WSe2 (tungsten diselenide) on top. The magnetic field of the bottom layer forced the energy separation of the valleys in the WSe2. Credit: Nature Nanotechnology.

In the world of semiconductor physics, the goal is to devise more efficient and microscopic ways to control and keep track of 0 and 1, the binary codes that all information storage and logic functions in computers are based on.

A new field of physics seeking such advancements is called valleytronics, which exploits the electron's "valley degree of freedom" for data storage and logic applications. Simply put, valleys are maxima and minima of electron energies in a crystalline solid. A method to control electrons in different valleys could yield new, super-efficient computer chips.

A University at Buffalo team, led by Hao Zeng, PhD, professor in the Department of Physics, worked with scientists around the world to discover a new way to split the levels between the valleys in a two-dimensional semiconductor.

The work is described in a study published online today (May 1, 2017) in the journal Nature Nanotechnology.

The key to Zeng's discovery is the use of a ferromagnetic compound to pull the valleys apart and keep them at different energy levels. This leads to an increase in the separation of valley energies by a factor of 10 more than the one obtained by applying an external .

"Normally there are two valleys in these atomically thin semiconductors with exactly the same energy. These are called 'degenerate energy levels' in quantum mechanics terms. This limits our ability to control individual valleys. An can be used to break this degeneracy. However, the splitting is so small that you would have to go to the National High Magnetic Field Laboratories to measure a sizable energy difference. Our new approach makes the valleys more accessible and easier to control, and this could allow valleys to be useful for future and processing," Zeng said.

The simplest way to understand how valleys could be used in processing data may be to think of two valleys side by side. When one valley is occupied by electrons, the switch is "on." When the other valley is occupied, the switch is "off." Zeng's work shows that the valleys can be positioned in such a way that a device can be turned "on" and "off," with a tiny amount of electricity.

Microscopic ingredients

Zeng and his colleagues created a two-layered heterostructure, with a 10 nanometer thick film of magnetic EuS (europium sulfide) on the bottom and a single layer (less than 1 nanometer) of the transition metal dichalcogenide WSe2 (tungsten diselenide) on top. The magnetic field of the bottom layer forced the energy separation of the valleys in the WSe2.

Previous attempts to separate the valleys involved the application of very large magnetic fields from outside. Zeng's experiment is believed to be the first time a ferromagnetic material has been used in conjunction with an atomically thin semiconductor material to split its valley .

"As long as we have the magnetic material there, the valleys will stay apart," he said. "This makes it valuable for nonvolatile memory applications."

Athos Petrou, a UB Distinguished Professor in the Department of Physics, measured the energy difference between the separated by bouncing light off the material and measuring the energy of reflected light.

"We typically get this type of results only once every five or 10 years," Petrou said.

Extending Moore's law

The experiment was conducted at 7 degrees Kelvin (-447 Fahrenheit), so any everyday use of the process is far in the future. However, proving it possible is a first step.

"The reason people are really excited about this, is that Moore's law [which says the number of transistors in an integrated circuit doubles every two years] is predicted to end soon. It no longer works because it has hit its fundamental limit," Zeng said.

"Current computer chips rely on the movement of electrical charges, and that generates an enormous amount of heat as computers get more powerful. Our work has really pushed valleytronics a step closer in getting over that challenge."

Explore further: Scientists model the formation of multivalleys in semiconductor microcavities

More information: Enhanced valley splitting in monolayer WSe2 due to magnetic exchange field, Nature Nanotechnology (2017). nature.com/articles/doi:10.1038/nnano.2017.68

Related Stories

Scientists push valleytronics one step closer to reality

April 4, 2016

Scientists with the U.S. Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) have taken a big step toward the practical application of "valleytronics," which is a new type of electronics that could ...

New pathway to valleytronics

January 27, 2015

A potential avenue to quantum computing currently generating quite the buzz in the high-tech industry is "valleytronics," in which information is coded based on the wavelike motion of electrons moving through certain two-dimensional ...

Recommended for you

Stenciling with atoms in 2-D materials possible

May 1, 2017

The possibilities for the new field of two-dimensional, one-atomic-layer-thick materials, including but not limited to graphene, appear almost limitless. In new research, Penn State material scientists report two discoveries ...

'Valleytronics' advancement could help extend Moore's Law

May 1, 2017

In the world of semiconductor physics, the goal is to devise more efficient and microscopic ways to control and keep track of 0 and 1, the binary codes that all information storage and logic functions in computers are based ...

A fast, non-destructive test for two-dimensional materials

May 1, 2017

By now, it is well understood that thinning a material down to a single atom thickness can dramatically change that material's physical properties. Graphene, the best known 2-D material, has unparalleled strength and electrical ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Eikka
not rated yet 1 hour ago
Moore's law [which says the number of transistors in an integrated circuit doubles every two years]


That's not Moore's law.

You can always make bigger integrated circuits with more transistors - it simply costs more. Moore's law is about the most cost-effective number of transistors in an integrated circuit.

Why do they always get it wrong?

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.