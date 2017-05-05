After ban, Turkish Airlines to offer laptops to VIP travellers

May 6, 2017
Turkish Airlines is to offer laptops to business class passengers travelling to the US and Britain
Turkish Airlines is to offer laptops to business class passengers travelling to the US and Britain

Turkish Airlines on Saturday said it would offer laptops to business-class travellers after Britain and the United States banned large electronic devices from the cabin of flights from certain countries.

Washington has barred all larger than a mobile phone on direct flights to the United States from 10 airports in seven Middle Eastern countries and Turkey, only allowing them to be transported in hold luggage.

Britain followed with a similar ban from five countries in the Middle East and north Africa as well as Turkey.

But Turkish Airlines said it would offer travellers a solution.

"The national flag carrier has now started to offer laptops for its business class passengers on US-bound flights as from today," it said in a statement released on Saturday.

The airline would also offer the same service for UK-bound business class passengers from May 12.

Such passengers would be able to request a from the cabin crew to use in-flight, it said.

The laptops would offer top security and protect the users' privacy by "automatically deleting" all personal data after being shut down, it said.

Announced in March, the ban drew Turkish fury with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urging Washington and London to withdraw it "as soon as possible."

Explore further: Electronics ban on flights not a longterm solution: IATA boss

Related Stories

Laptop ban creates turbulence for airline profits

March 23, 2017

A carry-on ban by Washington and London for laptops on flights from some airports will hit the profits of affected airlines, especially the lucrative business class segments of Gulf carriers, analysts said Thursday.

Recommended for you

Shape-changing fog screen invented

May 5, 2017

There is something spooky about being able to see and talk to the pirate Blackbeard while one walks down a dark alley and then stepping right through him as he disappears into thin air. Such entertainment experiences are ...

Study highlights growing significance of cryptocurrencies

May 5, 2017

More than 3 million people (three times previous estimates) are estimated to be actively using cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, finds the first global cryptocurrency benchmarking study by the Cambridge Centre for Alternative ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.